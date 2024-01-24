10 greediest characters in One Piece, ranked least to most important

One Piece, created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, is a renowned Japanese manga and anime franchise beloved by fans globally. The narrative follows Monkey D. Luffy and his band of pirates, the Straw Hats, as they embark on an epic voyage seeking the ultimate treasure, the One Piece.
Throughout their journey, they meet a diverse cast of characters, each possessing their own distinct motivations and ambitions.
The theme of greed is prevalent throughout One Piece and many characters in the story pursue different things intensely. Some want power while others want money or fame. Their strong desire to get these things often pushes them past their limit. Here are the 10 greediest characters in One Piece.
From Monkey D. Luffy to Blackbeard: The 10 most greediest characters in One Piece explored
10) Foxy
Captain Foxy, also known as the Silver Fox, leads the Foxy Pirates and competes in the Davy Back Fight. This competition involves different games and challenges between pirate crews. Foxy may not be the strongest or the most important character in One Piece. However, his greed is clear through taking part in the Davy Back Fight.
He tries to gain other pirates by winning contests. This would let him add to his crew's power and boost his chances of finding the treasure. Capturing opponents grows his crew in numbers and skills. More members mean more abilities to locate and battle for riches across the seas. While his methods are self-serving, Foxy strives to expand his crew through the Davy Back Fight competitions.
9) Wapol
As the previous ruler of Drum Island, Wapol exhibited insatiable greed through his leadership. He aimed to exploit the island's resources for selfish reasons, neglecting the struggles of his citizens.
Wapol's greed became clearer after discovering the profitable weapon manufacturing and sales industry, allowing greater self-enrichment without concern for effects. As the self-proclaimed "Tinplate Wapol," his actions demonstrated exploiting the position for personal financial gain over people's well-being.
8) Buggy
Captain Buggy, one of the early antagonists featured in One Piece, is a pirate known for seeking treasure. His lust for riches is apparent as he persistently tracks bounty and renown.
Buggy's longing for affluence prompts him to enlist a group and scour for the fabled treasure, the One Piece. He is prepared to double-cross and mislead others, even his own shipmates, in his own chase for benefit.
7) Monkey D. Luffy
Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, is renowned for his insatiable appetite and relentless desire for food. Luffy's affection for meals is clear throughout the series as he constantly searches out delicious dishes and snacks. His ravenous eating habits frequently lead to comedic moments, with Luffy consuming massive amounts of food in a single sitting.
Luffy's longing for food stems from his basic straightforward nature. He delights in the pleasure of dining and sees sustenance as a source of energy and enjoyment. Luffy's love for victuals is so robust that it often becomes a motivating factor for him during his adventures. He is known to go great distances, even risking his own safety, to obtain a meal or satisfy his hunger.
6) Donquixote Doflamingo
Donquixote Doflamingo, a former Warlord of the Sea, is a man whose craving for wealth and control went out of hand. As the leader of Dressrosa, he managed the nation's dealings to keep his place and take advantage of its assets. Doflamingo's hunger for riches additionally appeared by his contribution to the underground market, where he exchanged weapons and slaves for a huge benefit.
His unquenchable longing for force and cash drove him to participate in monstrous demonstrations, bringing pain to endless individuals. His fixation on authority and riches drove him to cruel acts with no thought for the lives he crushed.
5) Blackbeard
Marshall D. Teach, better known as Blackbeard, remains one of the most infamous pirates in the One Piece world. His greed is defined through relentless quests for might and aspiration to obtain the One Piece treasure.
Blackbeard wants to obtain the strengths of numerous Devil Fruits, a deed deemed impossible by most in the One Piece world. His behavior and compromising betrayals illustrate his insatiable craving for authority and eminence.
4) Nami
Nami, the skilled navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates, is motivated by obtaining wealth and treasure, which stems from a traumatic past. Her village was plundered by the infamous pirate Arlong and his crew, leaving a lasting impact. After witnessing the devastation, she resolved to liberate her village from Arlong's control by acquiring significant riches.
Throughout the story, Nami's enduring desire for money is clear as she actively searches for valuable treasures and profitable opportunities. She demonstrates her intelligence and negotiating abilities through constant bargaining and deal making.
3) Enel
Enel, who proclaimed himself the god of Skypiea, had control over lightning, thanks to the Goro Goro no Mi Devil Fruit. His greed was shown through wanting the ultimate power and thinking he was divine.
Enel aimed to make Skypiea his domain and relentlessly enforced his rule, zapping anyone against him with lightning bolts. Being blinded by his craving for power and godly status, he ignored the Skypieans' suffering—seeing them only as pawns in his quest for total control.
2) Gecko Moria
Moria was a former Shichibukai and captain who led the Thriller Bark Pirates with an obsession for gaining power through shadows. As the user of the Kage Kage Fruit, he had the ability to remove and trap shadows within zombies, hoping to assemble the strongest legion of the dead.
His thirst for supremacy motivated him to manipulate and use anybody, like his own crew, in building an army of shadows to become unconquerable. Gecko Moria's fixation on accumulating more shadows through his Devil Fruit reflected his greedy nature and drove him to extreme actions without concern for others in pursuit of invincibility.
1) Crocodile
Crocodile, the former Shichibukai and leader of the criminal organization Baroque Works, tops the list as the greediest character in One Piece. His insatiable thirst for power and wealth is evident through his involvement in various criminal activities, including smuggling and attempted overthrowing of the royal family of Alabasta.
Crocodile seeks to obtain the ancient weapon Pluton, which would grant him immeasurable destructive power and control over the world. His manipulative nature and willingness to sacrifice countless lives showcase the extent of his greed and his willingness to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals.
Final thoughts
Whether Foxy's attempts to gain power through contests or Crocodile's aims to rule the world, each character on this list exemplifies greed's many forms. One Piece underscores that pursuing wants without limits often guides one down a road of ruin, where others matter very little.
This list of ten characters reveals that greed in One Piece goes beyond material goods to also include power, dominance, and the chase of a vision. Eiichiro Oda's narrative style allows us to see the results and intricacies of greed, offering important guidance about the risks of uncontrolled aspiration.