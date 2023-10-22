One Piece chapter 1096 will establish the origins of a key antagonist in Doflamingo

One Piece chapter 1096, as it happens with the series, is bound to help a lot with fan theories, and this time there could be a lot more exploration surrounding Doflamingo and his backstory. It's no secret that Doflamingo is considered the series' greatest villain. Part of the reason is his strong backstory where his potential for evil was always shown and how he rose to the top of the criminal world.

The thing about One Piece chapter 1096 is that it could show a lot more material regarding God Valley and how the Celestial Dragons do their rituals, which could provide further depth regarding Doflamingo. While this might be a bit later in the antagonist's story in the series, it's a common tactic by author Eiichiro Oda to further develop his characters long after they were introduced.

The potential of Doflamingo's backstory in One Piece chapter 1096

The thing a lot of fans are expecting with the upcoming One Piece chapter 1096 is how it can add depth surrounding the God Valley incident and if this could connect to the character of Doflamingo.

As theorized by a lot of fans online, this was a moment that could have been a turning point for the villain's father, Donquixote Homing. It might have pushed him into starting a new life, which kickstarted his son's descent into evil.

The God Valley incident had several ramifications in One Piece lore: it was the moment Garp and Roger formed a brief alliance, it was the end of the Rocks Pirates, Xebec's death, and also gave Garp his title as the hero of the Marine.

One Piece fans have plenty of questions at the moment, and the God Valley incident is pivotal because it established a lot of key plot points, especially the mystery of Xebec and who he was.

Furthermore, these kind of mysteries could mean that the character of Doflamingo could be put in the background for now because of those more pressing issues.

The appeal of Doflamingo

Part of the appeal of Doflamingo in the series (and one of the reasons people want to know more about him in One Piece chapter 1096) is the fact that the character can mix evil with charisma.

This is something that could be compared, in a way, to Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: they are both extremely evil and cruel but they do it in a way that is very appealing.

Doflamingo also proved to be one of Luffy's most challenging adversaries, forcing the latter to do everything in his power to win. He also served as a way to explore the concept of the Celestial Dragons and give them another layer of complexity and moral ambiguity, which is something that this concept desperately needed at the time.

While it is true that the Dressrosa arc, the storyline where Doflamingo starred as the main antagonist, has received a lot of valid criticisms, particularly in the anime, most people agree that he was one of the best parts.

And while it seems that his biggest contribution to the story is done, there is a chance Oda could bring him back in the future.

Final thoughts

There is a good chance that One Piece chapter 1096 is going to have a lot of great moments for the fandom and further information surrounding Doflamingo's character could be quite welcome. Be that as it may, this is par for the course with Eiichiro Oda and the way he likes to develop the story.

