Anime characters who are always sick have a more difficult time compared to other characters in the series, as they have to manage every situation while battling their illness.

In anime, such characters either have a temporary illness that makes them lazy and tardy or a grave disease that doesn't even allow them to leave the hospital. Throughout anime, one can see a variety of such characters, with their illnesses sometimes not even being disclosed by the story's author.

This article takes a look at 10 anime characters who are always sick and thus unable to enjoy their lives to their fullest.

The authors of most of the entries in this list have not disclosed the illness these characters were diagnosed with. Hence, the closest match for each based on symptoms, will be mentioned alongside the character to give readers a rough idea of what they were suffering from. However, this is purely speculative.

Kaori, Komugi, and 8 other anime characters who are always sick

1) Kaori Miyazono (Your Lie In April)

Kaori as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaori is the female protagonist of Your Lie In April and one of the group of anime characters who are always sick. She was introduced in the first episode as a healthy girl, but her disease kept affecting her, which led to her being sick most of the time as the series progressed until she passed away.

Although her disease was not disclosed in the official source material (manga series), fans speculated that she could have had Friedreich's Ataxia, a disease characterized by fatigue and imbalance of the body. Kaori showed all of these symptoms and died in the hospital before her last performance with Arima Kousei, the protagonist of this series.

2) Nagisa Furukawa (Clannad)

Nagisa as seen in the anime (Image via KyoAni)

Nagisa is the female protagonist of Clannad and belongs to the group of anime characters who are always sick. She had to skip a year of high school because she fell extremely ill, but after she returned, she kept getting sick. She died while giving birth to Ushio because her immune system was weak to start with and it couldn't bear to conceive a baby.

Her disease was not disclosed in the official source material (visual novel), but fans speculated that she could have had sickle-cell anemia, a disease pretty rare in Japan. This disease is characterized by sudden extreme fevers, tiredness, and the like which were all displayed by Nagisa.

3) Kentarou Momose (My New Boss is Goofy)

Kentarou Momose as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Momose is one of the protagonists of My New Boss is Goofy. His previous workplace was the reason he developed PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), which made him part of the group of anime characters who are always sick.

He had a hard time concentrating, had issues with his stomach, and so many other health-related issues in his new workplace. Fortunately, he was saved by his new boss Shirosaki who helped him recover from his disease slowly.

4) Henry Legolant (Black Clover)

Henry as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Henry is part of the Black Bulls Magic Squad and one of the supporting characters of Black Clover. He was abandoned by his family due to his mysterious disease that siphoned the magic from his surroundings. This led to him being tardy most of the time, making him fall into the group of anime characters who are always sick.

As this disease is fantasy-related, there is no lead as to what disease he might be affected by. He could have been left behind forever, but Yami arrived in time and recruited him under his team. He later met Asta and the other members of his crew, which gave him the motivation to continue living his life.

5) Park Kyung-Hye (Solo Leveling)

Park Kyung-Hye as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Park Kyung Hye is the mother of Sung Jinwoo, the protagonist of Solo Leveling. She fell into a mana-induced sleeping disorder known as Eternal Slumber for four years until the protagonist used the 'Elixer of life' to wake her up.

Although 'Eternal Sleep' is a fantasy disease, it could be considered identical to a coma, where a patient falls into sleep for an indefinite amount of time. While she was in her Eternal Slumber, she hardly moved or communicated with anyone, making her one of the group of anime characters who are always sick.

6) Kagaya Ubuyashiki (Demon Slayer)

Ubuyashiki as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Kagaya is the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps and a supporting character of Demon Slayer. He is also one of the group of anime characters who are always sick due to a curse he inherited from his parents that affects his entire body.

Although it is a curse, it could be considered identical to the disease sepsis. It happens when the body has an extreme response to a normal infection, which slowly spreads throughout the body. It is characterized by shivering, shallow breathing, and related symptoms, which were all present in Kagaya.

7) Harunobu Nikaidou (March Comes In Like A Lion)

Nikaidou as seen in the anime (Image via Shaft)

Nikaidou is a supporting character of March Comes in Like a Lion, whose character is closely based on Satoshi Murayama, a real-life shogi genius. Nikaidou is a part of the group of anime characters who are always sick because he could have portrayed the same disease just like his real-life inspiration.

Although it hasn't been revealed in the anime, Nikaidou's real-life inspiration was affected by Nephrotic Syndrome, a kidney-related disease, that is characterized by weight gain, feeling tired, and other related symptoms that were present in Nikaidou.

8) Kimimaro (Naruto)

Kimimaro as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kimimaro is a supporting character of Naruto and one of the group of anime characters who are always sick. He was destined to become Orochimaru's next vessel but due to a mysterious illness, he was spared and continued his life working for the former.

Although it hasn't been revealed in the anime, fans speculated that he could have had tuberculosis or cancer, as he coughed blood, which is the main symptom of these diseases. He passed away while fighting Gaara and Rock Lee.

9) Kaya (One Piece)

Usopp (left) and Kaya (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaya is one of the supporting characters of One Piece and one of the group of anime characters who are always sick. She was slowly poisoned by her butler, Klahadore, which made her lethargic and sometimes unable to move.

Although a specific poison wasn't revealed, fans speculate that Klahadore drugged Kaya with some sedative to keep her in bed until he executed his plans. Fortunately, Monkey D. Luffy's invasion of Syrup Village saved Kaya from getting robbed.

10) Clara Magnolia (Violet Evergarden)

Clara Magnolia as seen in the anime (Image via KyoAni)

Clara Magnolia is one of the supporting characters of Violet Evergarden and part of the group of anime characters who are always sick. She hired Violet to write a series of letters that would be delivered to her daughter after her passing due to a terminal illness.

Although there wasn't any official reveal in the series, it would be hard to relate a specific disease to Clara as she didn't get much screen time, which could reveal her symptoms. So, her disease be any terminal illness like cancer, organ failure, and many others.

