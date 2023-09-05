The highly-anticipate­d One Piece live-action series has finally made its debut on Netflix. After years of careful planning and hard work, the team behind this project has delivered eight incredible e­pisodes to a global audience and received heaps of praise for the same.

In the third episode of the One Piece live-action series, fans are introduced to Kaya, a wealthy girl who plays a significant role. The incredible portrayal of anime/manga characters like Kaya is one of the key factors that contributed to the immense success of the title.

Celeste Loots plays Kaya in One Piece live-action series

The South African actress, Cele­ste Loots, has garnered recognition for her portrayal of Kaya in the One Piece live-action series. Prior to this role, she appeared in Projek Dina, a popular South African TV series in 2020. Apart from the latest Netflix hit, she also became the talk of the town for her role in FDR (2023).

Her portrayal of Kaya in the latest series took fans by surprise. In the Syrup Village­ arc of the One Piece live-action series, Luffy, Zoro, and Nami go in search of a worthy ship. Along the way, they unexpectedly encounter Usopp, initially mistaken as a ship seller. However, they soon discover that things are not what they appear to be. The entire shipyard is in fact under the ownership of Kaya, a close friend of Usopp and an integral part of this intriguing tale.

When they reach Kaya's mansion, the girl is seen holding the hand of her caretaker and butler, Klahadore. It becomes evident that Klahadore is hiding his true identity as a deceitful pirate. This revelation offers insight into how unwell Kaya truly is.

Despite coming from a wealthy family, she displays her humble nature by extending an invitation to Usopp and his new companions to join her in celebrating her 18th birthday.

When Klahadore reveals his true nature, Luffy steps in to battle against him. Following Luffy's triumph over the antagonist, Kaya graciously presents the crew with a stunning ship from her yard. Additionally, she makes a heartfelt decision to step into the field of medicine after bidding farewell to Usopp and his comrades.

In the live-action series, Kaya kisses Usopp and reveals her affection for the Straw Hat sniper. However, this romantic development is exclusive to the show and is not depicted in the manga and anime. Nevertheless, even within the manga and anime adaptations, it becomes apparent that Kaya and Usopp harbor mutual feelings for one another.

When the Straw Hats set sail with Usopp, Kaya keeps track of his journey through newspaper articles. Meanwhile, Usopp cherishes the Going Merry ship as it was a gift from Kaya to the crew.

Netflix's One Piece live-action adaptation has garnered immense praise for its portrayal of beloved characters. Among them is Kaya, a wealthy girl from the Syrup Village arc, who befriends Usopp and his crew. Celeste Loots portrays the character and delivers an outstanding performance.

She contributes to the overall success of this much-loved adaptation.

