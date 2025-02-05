Chopper is all but confirmed to be One Piece's Forest God

One Piece chapter 1138, titled The Harley, revealed many things through the Harley Texts, which confirmed the existence of numerous gods that have been mentioned throughout the story. The Sea God, Forest God, and Earth God have been referenced alongside the Sun God Nika.

While anyone other than the Sun God is not currently active within the narrative, the Forest God also occupies a dominant position within fandom discussions. The Forest God previously remained mysterious throughout the series but was revealed as the creator or the main entity responsible for the appearance of the Devil Fruits.

Although nothing specific about this Forest God has been revealed, numerous depictions of a Forest God as a stag, along with Chopper's inclination toward preservation, might hint at him being the Forest God—hidden in plain sight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: Chopper might be the next confirmed god

The Forest God was initially mentioned as part of throwaway dialogue in the Jaya arc as one of the four different gods alongside Rain, Earth, and the Sun. While this piece of dialogue was not explored at all, it continued to serve as the basis for many theories, including the much more prominent Four Gods theory.

Chapter 1138, the most recent chapter as of the time of writing this article, revealed the existence and key role the gods held throughout the two already completed cycles of the world.

The Sea God cursed the devils, while the Forest God was revealed to be the figure that tamed the devils and thematically birthed the Devil Fruits. The actual mechanism behind the creation of Devil Fruits and their association with devils remains a mystery. However, it is nearly confirmed that the Forest God is the origin of these fruits.

Nika's silhouette as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The fruit that Chopper consumed is conveniently listed as the "Hito Hito no Mi," granting Chopper, the reindeer, the ability to assume a human hybrid form. While nothing about this fruit seemingly stands out, its name, "Hito Hito no Mi," serves as the prefix for many significant Devil Fruits, including the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika and the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu.

Chopper's fruit, which simply turns him into a human, is the only Hito Hito no Mi without any specific model. This implies that the fruit itself serves as the origin for the Hito Hito no Mi series. Although this idea remains a theory, it is eerily similar to the Forest God's situation, wherein the Forest God served as the origin of Devil Fruits, possibly becoming the first Devil Fruit itself.

Blackbeard as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Hito Hito no Mi also has the shape of a mushroom, which holds a unique position between life and death, constantly traversing both these states. Coincidentally, Blackbeard also raided Drum Island for reasons that have not been disclosed to this day.

All of Blackbeard's actions have a specific intention and goal behind them, which usually boil down to acquiring a Devil Fruit. It is possible that Blackbeard laid waste to Drum Island in order to find the precious Forest God Devil Fruit, which is currently known as the Hito Hito no Mi, consumed by Chopper.

Greenbull as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Chopper's status as a reindeer also strengthens this theory since reindeer and antlers have occupied a special position in depictions of natural spirits and forest gods. They frequently appear in numerous other media as signs of divinity and as actual gods embodying forests.

While Green Bull's Wood-Wood Fruit would also position him as a candidate for the Forest God, Chopper’s inclination toward preservation through medicine, along with his status as a reindeer from Drum Island, positions him as a better candidate.

Final Thoughts

One Piece chapter 1139 will be released on February 9, 2025, and will focus on the aftermath of the Harley Texts' reveal alongside the next course of operations that the God Knights, Gunko and Shamrock, will take. The story is currently in its final saga, so it is probable that Chopper's reveal will be explored soon.

