One Piece chapter 1138 all but confirms a key Ancient Kingdom theory

The release of One Piece chapter 1138 has sent shockwaves through the manga community with its revelatory ancient text and symbolic imagery. The chapter's cryptic passages about three distinct worlds, combined with intricate cover art featuring what appears to be representations of every major race and faction in the One Piece universe, provide our strongest evidence yet for understanding the true nature of the Void Century and the Ancient Kingdom.

This fascinating revelation suggests that the history of the world is far more complex than previously imagined, with multiple civilizations rising and falling before the current era, each marked by conflicts between gods, mortals, and the fundamental forces of nature.

The Ancient Kingdom: A lost civilization of unity in One Piece

The theory of the Ancient Kingdom as a unified civilization of multiple races has been one of One Piece's most enduring mysteries. Historical evidence from Ohara's research pointed to this possibility, while the scattered distribution of races like the Minks, Lunarians, and Sky People after the Void Century further supported this concept.

The shared symbolism of the Sun God across multiple cultures and the widespread use of Poneglyphs across different regions suggested a deeper connection. These breadcrumbs of history, carefully preserved despite the World Government's efforts to erase them, painted a picture of a lost civilization that transcended racial boundaries.

Joy Boy’s coalition: The Ancient Kingdom’s united front

Newly revealed artwork provides our strongest evidence yet, depicting Joy Boy leading a diverse coalition in battle. The left portion of the mural shows Lunarians with their distinctive features, Mink-like figures bearing their characteristic traits, Giants towering among their allies, and Sky People joining the fray – all unified under a single banner.

This visual representation transforms theoretical connections into concrete evidence, showing these races fighting not just alongside each other, but as a cohesive force with shared purpose and coordination. The detailed portrayal of different species working in harmony suggests this wasn't a temporary alliance, but a genuinely integrated society.

Unraveling the Void Century: Unity as a threat to power

The implications of this evidence reshape our understanding of the Void Century and the World Government's rise to power. The segregation of races in the current era appears not as a natural development, but as a deliberate fragmentation of the Ancient Kingdom's unified civilization.

This context casts new light on the World Government's continued efforts to maintain divisions between races and gives deeper meaning to Luffy's natural ability to unite diverse allies. His journey increasingly parallels Joy Boy's ancient role, suggesting that the power to unify different peoples isn't just a leadership trait, but a direct challenge to the World Government's foundational strategy of division.

Hidden message in One Piece chapter 1138 cover

The chapter's full double-page spread provides additional context through its detailed inscriptions. The presence of symbols representing various races and factions suggests a complex historical tapestry. The prominent placement of the Sun God Nika alongside Imu's symbol implies a long-standing duality between these powerful entities.

Conclusion

The revelation that the world has undergone multiple cycles of civilization dramatically reshapes our understanding of the Void Century. It suggests that the current historical narrative is part of a longer, more intricate cosmic story. As Luffy continues to awaken the full potential of the Nika fruit and gather allies, we may be witnessing the unfolding of a complex historical narrative that challenges our previous understanding of the world's origins and conflicts.

