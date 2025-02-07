An old One Piece chapter all but confirms Kuzan's goal to be Imu

Recent One Piece developments suggest Kuzan’s departure from the Marines wasn’t just ideological but part of a deeper plan. While his split from Akainu seemed final, clues from One Piece chapter 699 and revelations about Imu hint at a secret collaboration between them.

Kuzan’s alliance with Blackbeard may be a calculated move to infiltrate the pirate world and reach the heart of the World Government’s power. This theory proposes that he and Akainu are working toward a common goal, i.e., to destabilize Imu’s rule, making Kuzan’s actions part of a larger, covert strategy rather than mere personal rebellion.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed solely belong to the author of the article.

Trending

The visual clue in One Piece chapter 699

Kuzan and Doflamingo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The exchange between Doflamingo and Kuzan in One Piece chapter 699 is one of the strongest pieces of evidence. There is a conscious focus on Kuzan's glasses as Doflamingo probes him sharply about his objectives and motivations.

Within the reflection, we can make out a silhouette strongly reminiscent of Imu's distinctive appearance. This visual parallel becomes particularly significant when considering Oda's meticulous attention to detail and tendency to foreshadow major plot points through subtle visual cues.

Akainu's suspicious knowledge

Akainu and the five elders as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Further supporting this theory is Akainu's interaction with the Gorosei, where he specifically inquires about "orders from above." Given that only the highest levels of the World Government are aware of Imu's existence, this seemingly trivial matter assumes significant new meaning.

Akainu's question implies he has a deeper comprehension of the World Government's power structure than his position should permit.

The strategic value of separation

Expand Tweet

The apparent friction between Akainu and Kuzan, culminating in their duel at Punk Hazard, may have been the perfect cover for their true intentions. By having Kuzan "leave" the Marines and eventually infiltrate Blackbeard's organization, they created an ideal position to gather intelligence and move freely outside the World Government's direct oversight.

The Gorosei's criticism of Kuzan's activities in the New World and Akainu's dismissive response could be interpreted as further evidence of this calculated deception.

Parallel to the Revolutionary Army's goals

Expand Tweet

This theory also aligns with the Revolutionary Army's ultimate objective of dismantling the World Government's corrupt power structure. While Kuzan and Akainu's methods differ from Dragon's approach, their end goal appears to be similar — reaching and potentially deposing Imu.

The "flames" in the visual evidence could symbolize the coming conflict that will engulf the World Government's power structure.

The Punk Hazard connection

Expand Tweet

Under this theory, the brutal battle at Punk Hazard, which permanently altered the island's climate and led to Kuzan's departure from the Marines, takes on new significance.

Rather than a genuine ideological conflict, it may have been an elaborate performance to establish Kuzan's credibility as a Marine deserter. This allowed him to move freely in the criminal underworld while maintaining a connection to Akainu.

Conclusion

The implications of this theory extend far beyond individual character motivations, suggesting a complex web of alliances and long-term strategies in the One Piece world.

If Kuzan and Akainu are working together to reach Imu, this would represent one of the series's most ambitious and far-reaching conspiracies. It could potentially align former enemies in a shared goal of reforming or dismantling the World Government's power structure.

Their approach of working from both within and outside the system could prove crucial in the final confrontation with Imu and the World Government, adding another layer of complexity to the series' approaching endgame.

This interpretation not only explains numerous seemingly contradictory elements in both characters' actions but also suggests that the final conflict may involve far more nuanced alliances than initially apparent.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback