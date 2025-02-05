Imu may have the Voice of All Things, and One Piece's Ancient Weapons show why

One Piece's Imu has remained one of the most mysterious entities alongside the rest of the Gorosei. Although Imu has received increased characterization in recent years, much of their abilities, aside from a devil transformation, have remained undisclosed.

The recent Harley Texts, on the other hand, have revealed many things alongside the mural present in Elbaf. While most of the mural depicts the first two worlds and their destruction, the three giant entities depicted in it might just be the three ancient weapons mentioned throughout the story.

The three giant weapons have only been mentioned, and neither their form nor actual mechanism has been revealed. However, it is heavily possible that the Voice of All Things—an ability practically forgotten in the series—serves as the key to controlling these weapons.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: The Voice of All Things might be the most important ability within the series

The Elbaph Mural as shown in One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Harley Texts and Elbaph's murals have answered many questions while giving rise to many others since their reveal in chapter 1138. Although much of the mural remains to be properly explained, the topmost figure continues to gather intrigue, mainly due to its unique position in the sky.

The three ancient weapons—Uranus, Pluton, and Poseidon—have not been utilized in the story. However, it has already been revealed that Pluton is an overwhelmingly destructive warship, and Poseidon is Shirahoshi, the mermaid princess who can converse with the Sea Kings. One of the weapons is an actual object, while the other is a sentient entity, positioning Uranus as a complete mystery.

Lulusia's destruction as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Given Uranus' name, which references the god of the sky and heaven, the weapon may be the dragon seen in the skies of Elbaf's mural. Conveniently, the Voice of All Things is the ability that links the weapons and holds considerable significance, as stated by the Sea Kings themselves.

Although Uranus has not made a confirmed appearance in the story, dragons and their counterparts have frequently appeared, starting from the Punk Hazard arc. This, including the mysterious shadow moving over Lulusia before its destruction, implies that Imu somehow controls a weapon of mass destruction, possibly the dragon Uranus.

The mechanism by which Uranus is being piloted has not been revealed. However, given Imu's animosity toward Joyboy and their control over Uranus, it is possible that Imu also possesses the Voice of All Things, fitting their role as a dark counterpart to Joyboy, the Sun.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1139 will be released on February 9, 2025, and will mainly revolve around the mysterious man strolling throughout Elbaf. The God Knight duo might also take center stage, especially since they already failed their mission of recruiting Loki into their ranks.

