Amado may know Naruto is alive in Boruto thanks to Kawaki

As fans may remember from the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, Eida's Omnipotence saw Kawaki replace his position with Boruto. While this ability already caused the protagonist to be viewed as an outsider, Kawaki took this a step further by lying that Boruto had killed the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki.

With this lie, the protagonist was labeled an outsider who had killed the village's leader. Such allegations left him with no choice but to become a rogue ninja. While the protagonist wanted to prove his innocence, the only people who knew the truth behind Kawaki's lie were Eida, Daemon, and Sasuke.

With Sasuke having turned into a God Tree, and Eida and Daemon being heavily linked with Kawaki, no one would support the protagonist in proving his innocence. However, the latest developments from the manga suggest otherwise as Amado may also know about Naruto's true status, thanks to Kawaki.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Amado may have learned about Naruto's true status in Boruto through Kawaki

Naruto and Hinata as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While it seemed like Kawaki had done a good job hiding Naruto and Hinata's true status at the start of the sequel manga series, Amado may have already discovered the truth behind his lie.

As seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 15, unbeknownst to Kawaki, Amado had implanted a camera within him. He would use this camera to surveil Kawaki's actions at any given time. This meant that the scientist could eavesdrop on all his conversations. The question is whether he eavesdropped on what Daemon and Kawaki discussed.

Daemon and Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans may remember, the manga's sixth chapter saw Daemon help Kawaki realize that his deception was at risk. While Eida, Daemon, Boruto, and Sasuke were the only ones who knew that Naruto Uzumaki was alive, with Boruto and Sasuke labeled as criminals, no one would believe them. However, this was not the case for the Human God Trees.

Jura had set his eyes on the Seventh Hokage as his target. Such a development suggested that the sentient God Tree and his allies would attack Konoha, hoping to locate their primary target. If these developments were to take place, it was highly likely that the Konoha officials may deduce that Kawaki had lied about Naruto's true status.

Amado as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This conversation must have been key for Amado as there is a chance that he may have eavesdropped on this and learned that Naruto and his wife Hinata were alive. While no one can confirm whether the scientist had eavesdropped on this discussion, with Amado wanting Kawaki's help to resurrect his daughter Akebi Sanzu, the scientist may not use this information to blackmail Kawaki.

While this guarantees Kawaki's safety, the same cannot be said for Amado. The scientist had invaded Kawaki's privacy by implanting a camera within him. Hence, there is no way to predict how the Karma user would react to learning about Amado's secret.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback