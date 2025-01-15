Code may already be using his Shibai Otsutsuki cell powers in Boruto

Code was one of the biggest threats in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, however, this hasn't been the case in the sequel series as the antagonist has been rather sidelined after the arrival of the sentient Divine Trees.

As things stand, it seems the villain does not have a major role in the story. Nevertheless, that may not be the case for the entire series as there is evidence that hints at the manga having set up Code to make a big move in the future.

That said, this theory is based on Code's usage of his Shibai Otsutsuki cell powers and his possible origin, first hinted at in the Naruto Shippuden anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Code could use his severed arm to take down the Shinju in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 15, after Code infiltrated the Human God Trees' hideout, their exchange took a violent turn. This development saw Jura sever Code's arm and assign him a task. Jura wanted Code to kill Boruto and his accomplices in exchange for the Chakra fruit.

While the promise of the Chakra fruit convinced Code, he was put to shame during the entire exchange. So, realistically, the antagonist should have been much more aggressive during his exit. Instead, the manga showed Code leaving the hideout after only making one declaration, that he would have the last laugh. Why is that so?

Code as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The chances are, while Code was embarrassed during the exchange, he had succeeded in doing exactly what he needed to accomplish his goal of killing the Shinju, i.e., planting his arm at the Shinju hideout.

As per a theory by YouTuber @Raikumo, Code might have the ability to control his severed arm. Code's White Karma contains Isshiki's essence and spiritual energy, while his Claws were derived from Shibai Otsutsuki's cells.

Code as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As explained by the series, the infusion with Shibai's cells saw Code gain the Shinjutsu ability to mix his chakra and blood to create and spread Claw Marks that act as a personal portal he can pass through, partially or completely.

This Shinjutsu ability hints at the possibility that Code's Claw Marks may be an ability similar to that possessed by the Chinoike Clan. The Chinoike Clan appeared at the end of Naruto Shippuden anime. The clan members possessed a dojutsu called Ketsuryuugan, a kekkei genkai, which grants the ability to manipulate liquids with high iron content.

Chino using Ketsuryuugan in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that Code himself uses his chakra and blood to create and use his Claw Marks, there is a possibility that he may have also obtained the ability to manipulate liquids with high iron content, i.e., blood.

Considering that Code's severed arm is bound to have blood flowing through it, there is a chance that he may have used his newfound ability to control his arm and keep a close eye on the Shinju's moves.

