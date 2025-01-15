Jura's obsession with meeting Naruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex could have a grave consequence on the Shinobi world

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is focusing on Matsuri and Ryu right now, the latest manga chapter showed Jura making a move as well. The Divine Tree leader was in Konoha purchasing books to read. While this move may seem odd to fans, this could be part of Jura's original goal that saw him become obsessed with meeting Naruto.

As fans must remember, after Jura and the human God Trees manifested, their self-awareness left them questioning their identity and purpose. That's when Jura proposed that they pick targets and devour them to attain answers to their questions. However, unlike the other Divine Trees, Jura wasn't just satisfied with devouring his target but also wanted to devour books and gain knowledge.

Depending on how Jura intends to devour Naruto, their meeting could have a grave consequence for the shinobi world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Jura's obsession could be grave depending on how he intends to devour Naruto

Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must have learned in the manga, unlike the other Divine Trees, Jura wasn't a sentient God Tree born by transferring the essence of people turned into God Trees but was the direct reincarnation of the Ten-Tailed Beast. This is why amidst every God Tree being left confused about their identity and goal, he was the only one who came up with the solution of devouring their targets.

However, what the God Tree leader may have meant by "devour" may not be what fans think. Up until now, as fans must have observed, the only God Tree that have truly met their targets are Hidari and Matsuri. While Hidari was trying to kill Sarada and devour her, Matsuri was left lovestruck after seeing Konohamaru and even struggled to look him straight in the eye.

Hidari and Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

These developments could effectively mean that the Divine Trees aren't inherently supposed to consume their targets but use them to understand their true self. As fans must have observed, out of all the God Trees, Hidari was the slowest as he could be seen asking the most ridiculous questions with a straight face. With such a level of intelligence, there is a chance that Hidari must have taken Jura's words at face value when he meant something different.

There are several ways to interpret "devour," which includes but is not limited to literally eating, overwhelming someone with words or emotions, and consuming someone's true essence and knowledge.

Matsuri and Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Up until now, the only God Tree that has been trying to eat its target has been Hidari. While fans can argue that Jura was trying to do the same, his real target was Naruto, not Himawari. Even if Himawari were to be considered his true target, he never tried to kill or devour her mid-fight but tried capturing her. As for Matsuri, she wanted to become closer to Konohamaru. This suggests that the God Tree's true goal might be to devour its targets with words or emotions.

This could be why Jura has been constantly trying to gain knowledge by reading books, possibly preparing for his big confrontation with Naruto. That said, this deduction is majorly based on Matsuri's reaction to seeing her target in person. Depending on how she acts in the future chapters, such a theory could get debunked.

Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, unless Jura wants to devour Naruto with his words or emotions, he may want to consume him and gain knowledge about his identity and purpose. Such a development could prove grave for the shinobi world as there is no telling what form Jura might take if he consumes Naruto, a former Jinchuriki to the Nine-Tailed Beast.

