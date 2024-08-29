Momoshiki won't be the next Kurama in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and Ikemoto's latest comments prove why

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex fans have had their ears to the pavement now that the manga is at an extremely crucial stage. A recent interview featuring Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto was held on August 24, 2024, in Paris and the creators provided their thoughts on the questions posed by fans.

This happens at regular intervals, and Mikio Ikemoto had some interesting things to say. While some might say that the sequel series has copied various elements from the Naruto series, manga readers can expect a few distinct changes as the story progresses.

There was one particular comment from the creator with respect to his interpretation and creation of villains in the series. Ikemoto’s approach to creating villains in the Boruto series will be vastly different compared to Kishimoto’s approach, and the creator’s comments from the interview explain the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Mikio Ikemoto’s comments explain why Momosihiki cannot be compared to Kurama

Before we get into this topic, let us understand why a comparison between Kurama and Momoshiki was made in the first place. A few theories were floating around on the internet, stating how the two could be similar owing to a symbiotic relationship. Kurama was forced to live inside Naruto for many years. While they didn’t get along, Naruto was able to use his powers, and at times, he wouldn’t be able to control them.

Similarly, Momoshiki also utilized the Karma Marks and fused himself inside Boruto, and the protagonist became a full-fledged Otsutsuki. While Momoshiki hasn’t surfaced in the series recently, there were a few hints. In one of the recent chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the protagonist was forced to flee from the battlefield because Kawaki activated his Karma Mode.

The protagonist as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

It has a resonant effect and Boruto’s Karma Mode was activating as well. This was a clear indication that Momoshiki is still active in the series. The theory stated that much like Kurama, Momoshiki could have a redeeming moment and become a good character in the series.

Boruto could influence his heart, and this could result in the protagonist using his complete Otsutsuki powers. However, Mikio Ikemoto recently stated that he does not create villains with whom fans can sympathize. The following is the rough translation of his statement with respect to the creation of villains.

"I try not to duplicate Naruto. That's why there are more pure villains in Boruto. Big villains."

He wants to create villains who are evil at their very core and do not have any redeeming qualities. This was stated in the aforementioned interview, and it also paints a certain picture of Momoshiki.

Ikemoto's comments make it quite clear that his approach to writing villains will be completely different from what was seen in the Naruto series. Given that this is a sequel, this is a smart decision as too many common elements could potentially ruin the viewing experience.

Kurama as seen in the original anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans can expect Momoshiki to be a thoroughly evil character who has no redeeming qualities. If this is the case, there will be no similarities between him and Kurama in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. He will most likely cause problems for the protagonist until the very end. Given his abilities and persistence, there are chances that the protagonist could experience death once again.

This is why Momoshiki will never be like the Nine-Tailed Beast from the original series. Momoshiki’s evil nature and Mikio Ikemoto’s comments have confirmed the same. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming set of chapters progress.

