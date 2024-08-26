Ikemoto's latest interview proves Kawaki is the main driving force of the series, not Boruto 

On August 24, 2024, Boruto creators, Masashi Kishimoto and Ikemoto, were interviewed by fans on the occasion of Konoha Day. The authors revealed some new information about the series, and some theories were debunked. One interesting information that took the internet by storm was the role of Kawaki in the series.

After being asked about the difficult parts of their stories, Kishimoto revealed that there weren't any difficulties in ending Naruto, as each character had proper development.

However, Ikemoto said that every turn of his manga series was difficult, considering how the protagonist had everything. So, he had to introduce Kawaki as a plot device, who later became the spotlight of the series for him.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto series and has the author's opinion.

Ikemoto about the importance of Kawaki in Boruto

Pain as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kishimoto and Ikemoto were asked about any moment in their series, Naruto and Boruto, where they faced problems regarding the progression of the plotline.

Kishimoto said that things were pretty difficult with Pain, the central antagonist of the Pain arc. The author was confused about the conflicting thoughts between the antagonist and the protagonist and said that it was difficult to declare one of them as the 'truly right' person.

However, the rest of the series wasn't as challenging. Kishimoto said that he was happy with how he ended the story between Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Next, the attention turned towards Ikemoto who addressed the issues he faced regarding the writing of the sequel series. According to him, everything regarding the sequel series was difficult, with emphasis on the fact that the protagonist had everything, compared to Naruto.

Moreover, Boruto also didn't share the goal of becoming the Hokage with his father, as he wasn't as interesting of a character than Naruto. So, to continue the plotline of the series and make it worthy of viewers' attention, the author introduced Kawaki.

The author admitted that initially, Boruto was the protagonist, but the focus slowly shifted toward Kawaki. The author considered it a good thing because that let the series reach a conclusion and enter its sequel, the Two Blue Vortex series.

Exploring the importance of Kawaki

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki is one of the main characters of Boruto introduced in the first episode of the series as the son of a abusive father.

He was eventually bought by Kara, a secret organization run by Isshiki Otsutsuki. He was experimented on, alongside several other kids, to check their potency with becoming the vessel of Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Kawaki was selected as a vessel for Isshiki, but he eventually escaped and got into the custody of Naruto Uzumaki. Kawaki's entry into the Hidden Leaf Village was when there wasn't any potential danger. However, with his entry, Isshiki locked his eyes on the Hidden Leaf Village, and the series became interesting.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Eventually, with the help of Naruto, Kawaki was saved, while Isshiki died. However, he chose Code as his potential vessel. Witnessing someone care for him, Kawaki wanted to protect Naruto and decided to cut the protagonist (as he was a potential danger to his life due to Momoshiki) out of his life.

The climax of the series saw Kawaki seal away Naruto and Hinata in another dimension. He made it his aim in life to eradicate the protagonist before unsealing his savior.

Followed by the Omnipotence incident, the Two Blue Vortex started with the protagonist having a much better character than at the start of the series, and all of that was due to Kawaki's existence.

