Is Isshiki the strongest Otsutsuki in Naruto? Explored

The strongest Otsutsuki in Naruto has been a mystery since the death of Momoshiki at the hands of Boruto Uzumaki. With fans having their own choices in this regard, with the most popular one being Ishiki Otsutsuki, is he the strongest Otsutsuki?

Isshiki is a Boruto character who was introduced after the demise of Momoshiki. He was a character who wanted to be reborn inside Kawaki's bodies, thus planting a Karma inside him. He manipulated the protagonists well until he died at the hands of the Seventh Hokage, who sacrificed Kurama for the win.

But is Isshiki the strongest Otsutsuki in the Narutoverse? Although the destruction done by Kaguya and Momshiki was on another level, Isshiki could still be the strongest member of this clan, considering how the protagonist had to risk his life to defeat him.

But he could be outclassed by an Otsutsuki who ascended the clan and became a God.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and has the author's opinion.

Who is Isshiki Otsutsuki? Origins and abilities explained

Jigen (Isshiki) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To some fans' surprise, Isshiki Otsutsuki arrived on Earth alongside Kaguya to harvest the chakra tree. To his despair, Kaguya betrayed him and he used Sukunahikona to hide inside a human named Jigen. He was introduced in the Boruto series in chapter 35 as the leader of Kara.

Isshiki realized that his host, Jigen, could die pretty soon so he started experimenting with human children, looking for an appropriate vessel. This was when he encountered Kawaki, a vessel perfect for him to be reborn inside. So, he collected 14 other children with an affinity to becoming Isshiki's vessel.

Isshiki ordered Amado, a member of the Kara, to implant Karma into all the children and see which one of them would survive. Kawaki and Code were the only ones to survive, with the latter developing an incomplete white Karma.

Kawaki was declared the next vessel of Isshiki, inside whom the Otsutsuki would be reborn.

Later in the series, while transferring him to a different facility, Kawaki managed to escape and was discovered by the Hidden Leaf Village. He was adopted by the protagonist and Jigen became more desperate to get back Kawaki. After some tries, Jigen tried to get Kawaki back by himself.

Naruto Baryon Mode as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This was when he confronted Naruto's Baryon Mode. Although he was overpowered, he didn't let the protagonist outclass him. But in the end, he died before he could transfer himself to Kawaki.

Being an Otsutuki, Isshiki had a humungous reserve of chakra. Moreover, he possessed Time-Space Ninjutsu (similar to the Rinnegan), Genjutsu, and Sealing Jutsu, but his main expertise lay in Doujutsu.

His original Doujutsu allowed him to perform Sukunahikona. This allowed him to shrink at will and do whatever he wanted. He also possessed the Byakugan but wasn't able to utilize it to its full capacity.

Is Isshiki the strongest Otsutsuki in Naruto?

Isshiki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki was the first Otsutsuki to be formally introduced in the series after Madara's body couldn't handle the chakra from the chakra fruit.

She wanted to consume the whole world but was bested by the protagonist and Sasuke Uchiha. Hagoromo and Hamura were also introduced, whose combined strength sealed their mother Kaguya.

After them, the strongest Otsutsuki was Momoshiki who absorbed Kinshiki's powers and became a godly being. He was bested by the Boruto Uzumaki who was assisted by the protagonist and Sasuke. Then came the turn of Isshiki Uchiha in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Despite the magnitude of destruction of Isshiki being nowhere near the Otsutsuki clan members that appeared before him, Isshiki could be considered the strongest Otsutsuki. This is because even in a weakened state, throughout his existence, he was able to overpower the Seventh Hokage in his strongest transformation, the Baryon Mode.

Shibai as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

But there existed an even stronger Otsutsuki clan member than Isshiki who ascended to the realm of the Gods, Shibai Otsutsuki. He was reborn several times through Karma and ate several chakra fruits.

He also possessed all the abilities individual characters of the Boruto series possess, including Eida's Senringan, the Byakugan, and the Rinnegan. However, Shibai hasn't made any official appearance in the series, but he is still the strongest Otsutsuki member in the Narutoverse.

