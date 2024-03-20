Naruto: Who was the Akatsuki's strongest member? Explored

Akatsuki's strongest member has been one of the most debated questions in Naruto since the series ended. The group had been under different leaders and some members saw more than one person rule over this group.

Akatsuki had some of the most influential shinobi. Not only were the leaders of this group powerhouses, but sometimes the ordinary members of this group outranked the leaders as they joined just to stay off the radar of the world. For instance, Itachi Uchiha joined during the leadership of Pain, but fans had speculated that he was stronger than the leader and joined only to keep an eye on Sasuke.

So, who could be the strongest shinobi out of this organization? Could it be Pain, the master of the Rinnegan? Obito, the man who turned the world over for revenge? Or someone else?

Naruto: Discovering Akatsuki's strongest member

The Akatsuki led by Yahiko (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Akatsuki is an organization of talented shinobi that existed outside the system of the Hidden Village in the series. Yahiko founded this organization along with two of his fellow war orphans, Nagato Uzumaki and Konan. Although he might not be Akatsuki's strongest member, he was an ideal leader for the people who were under him.

Yahiko created an Akatsuki that seeked peace, but unfortunately, his dream was ruined by Danzo and Hanzo who forced him to unalive himself at the hands of his friend Nagato. Nagato was Yahiko's Akatsuki's strongest member who possessed the Rinnegan that was implanted into him by Madara Uchiha.

The Akatsuki led by Pain (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Yahiko, Nagato took over Akatsuki using the former's dead body as a medium. This medium was named Pain and it continuously received Nagato's chakra. This Akatsuki could be considered the golden age of this organization as under Pain's rule, Akatsuki recruited the most members and some of the most dangerous S-rank shinobi.

Itachi Uchiha, one of the strongest members of the Uchiha clan, was present during this age as an Akatsuki member. He could be considered Akatsuki's powerful member, taking into account how masterful his control over his Sharingan was.

Some other strong members under this age included Hidan, Kakuzu, Kisame, and Obito Uchiha who went by the alias, Tobi. He was recruited as a partner of Deidera. Pain died at the hands of Naruto and so did Nagato after leaving Yahiko's will in the protagonist. Some other members of the Akatsuki died and Nagato's leadership role was over.

The Akatsuki led by Tobi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Nagato, Tobi took over the Akatsuki after he stole Nagato's Rinnegan from his dead body. This Akatsuki had only a few members with Kisame, Black Zetsu, and White Zetsu as recurring ones. This was also the last Akatsuki of the Naruto series.

Obito was Akatsuki's strongest member of this age who was able to use the powers of both Rinnegan and Sharingan in his Six Paths form. Obito died at the hands of Kaguya Otsutsuki and so did all the remaining members of this organization, thus putting an end to this group.

So, who was Akatsuki's strongest member out of all the ages it existed in? The battle comes down to Nagato (Pain), Itachi Uchiha, and Obito Uchiha whose Kekkai Genkai could overpower all the other members of this organization.

Out of these three, Obito Uchiha could be considered the strongest as he had prowess over two of the strongest Kekkai Genkai that existed in the series. Although his Rinnegan was stolen, he was still able to utilize its power to the maximum, which could make him Akatsuki's strongest member out of all ages.

