Konan's victory against Obito would have ended Naruto

Konan versus Obito could be considered the key part of starting the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto. After the fight between these shinobi concluded, Obito got his hands on the Rinnegan, and every piece needed to start the war fell into place.

The alliance with Kabuto was also announced right after Obito got his hands on the Rinnegan, and following some events, the Fourth Great Ninja War took place. Madara was reincarnated, and Kaguya was revived through him.

But what if Konan was able to beat Obito on that day and saved Nagato's Rinnegan from being stolen? Would the Fourth Great Ninja War have been prevented, or in this case, could the Naruto series have also ended?

Naruto: Exploring the future events if Konan had won the battle against Obito

After Nagato sacrificed himself using the Samsara of Heavenly Life Technique to save the people of the Hidden Leaf Village, Konan, the kuniochi, returned to the Hidden Rain Village with the body of his best friend. Unfortunately, in chapter 508, Obito also entered the Hidden Rain Village to steal Nagato's Rinnegan and confront the kunoichi.

The fight started with the kunoichi hitting Obito with several moves using her Paper ninjutsu techniques until he got injured. She then pulled out her trump card of 600 billion paper bombs and threw Obito onto them, after which the explosion continued for ten minutes.

Unfortunately, Obito used Izanagi and escaped the depths of an unescapable explosion. He then snuck behind the kunoichi and pierced her in the torso. He later put her into a genjutsu and forced her to reveal Nagato's location. Tobi then traveled and got his hands on the Rinnegan, thus completing the first step for the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Obito was later confronted by Kabuto, who agreed to give him an unlimited army of White Zetsu clones in exchange for him having Sasuke. Obito eventually accepted and started the Fourth Great Ninja War. But if the kunoichi had managed to defeat the Obito with her 600 billion paper bombs, how would the situation have turned out?

If Obito had died in the paper bomb blast, the kunoichi could have been able to save her friend's priced kekkai genkai, Rinnegan, from falling into the enemy's hands. Moreover, this could have also avoided the declaration of the Fourth Great Ninja War, as Obito was the frontman of the enemy.

Kabuto could have reincarnated Madara's soul, just like he did in the manga/anime. Still, Madara's rebirth wouldn't have been possible because Obito was supposed to cast Rinne-Rebirth on him.

Lastly, the revival of Kaguya could also not be possible as Madara couldn't gain the Sage of the Six Paths chakra in a reincarnated body. So, Naruto could have ended before the beginning of the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Another perspective to look at

If Obito had died during the paper bomb blast, the series could have made Sasuke Uchiha its main villain. At that time, Sasuke was the leader of Taka (formerly known as Hebi) and aimed to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village by forcing his brother to kill his clan.

With Tobi's death, Kabuto's plan to reincarnate past shinobi, including Itachi, could have also been delayed, thus causing Sasuke to attack the Hidden Leaf Village instead of looking for answers. The story could have taken an entirely different turn, but these are just speculations. Fans can enjoy the canon Naruto story and take this article as just a source of entertainment.

