Why didn't the Akatsuki play a larger role in the first half of Naruto? Kishimoto's motivations explored

Disclaimer: The article reflects the author's opinions. Individual opinions may vary.

Akatsuki is one of the strongest antagonist groups in Naruto and one of the most popular groups in anime media. Although they became famous for their notorious way of dealing with things, the main reason for the creation of this group was to achieve peace.

The person who created this group and the first leader of it was Yahiko, who later died at the hands of his beloved friend Nagato. One thing led to another, and this group became a criminal authority. However, their impact on the story wasn't noticeable in the first part of the series, which is what this article will explore.

The reason why Akatsuki didn't play a significant role in the first half of Naruto

Akatsuki was a group of rogue shinobi that existed outside the laws of the Hidden Villages in Naruto. Throughout history, this group has had various leaders, each with a different and unique goal to achieve. The founder of this term was Black Zetsu, who created such a group to revive its mother, Kaguya Otsutsuki.

But this group's first leader and founder was Yahiko, a shinobi of the Hidden Rain Village. He was a war orphan and formed this group with two friends, Konan and Nagato. These three were also the students of one of the Legendary Sannin, Jiraiya. The principle Yahiko's group followed was to end the fights that were taking place in their Hidden Rain Village and promote peace.

Nagato (left), Yahiko (middle) and Konan (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato admired Yahiko, who wanted to follow in his footsteps and spread the message of harmony amongst the Shinobi. But unfortunately, where there are roses, thorns are also present. The leader of the Hidden Rain Village, Hanzo, took notice of this group and their actions. They were badmouthed by Danzo, a Hidden Leaf Village official, and Hanzo decided to take care of them.

He called them to a point as a way of signing a treaty with them, but as soon as the three founding members of this group arrived, Danzo betrayed them and took Konan hostage. Hanzo later forced Yahiko to die, who stabbed himself with Nagato's kunai. This was the end of the true Akatsuki and the start of a group of rebels that went against the world.

Yahiko after dying at the hands of Nagato (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato became the next leader of this group, who ruled over it as Pain and his group made their first appearance in the series in chapter 139 after the death of the Third Hokage. So, why did this group make their first move so late in the series? There could be several reasons for this.

Yahiko's Akatsuki had only one aim: peace, so they would never raid other villages. As soon as the group came under Nagato, it aimed to capture all the Jinchuriki, people inside whom tailed beasts are sealed, and use their chakra to get as many nations to their side as possible.

To gather the Jinchuriki, the group went in a chronological sequence, meaning they started with one tail, and their last target would be the nine tails. So, this could be why they didn't play a significant role in the first part of the series, as they were busy gathering the Jinchuriki, and Naruto was the last one on their list.

The first appearance of Akatsuki in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Hidden Leaf Village was known as one of the most tightly guarded villages in the world, which meant that hardly anyone could enter the village unnoticed. So, during the Third Hokage's funeral, the group could have decided to move, thinking that the village's defenses could have been weakened without any leader.

After Yahiko's death, Nagato tried to get as many S-rank shinobi to join his side as possible to make his group formidable. This could also be the reason for their silence in the first half of Naruto, as they were busy creating the group.

Read Also:

5 duos that can destroy Akatsuki (& 5 who will be destroyed)

Did Sasuke need to join the Akatsuki for his revenge?

Theory proves Itachi was Jiraya's secret plant in Akatsuki

10 One Piece characters who can destroy the Akatsuki

10 Akatsuki members ranked based on design