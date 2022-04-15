10 One Piece characters who can destroy the Akatsuki from Naruto in seconds

One Piece’s multitude of powers and abilities allow its characters to perform near-unimaginable acts of superhuman strength and speed. From Devil Fruits to Haki to Raid Suits, there are many ways to become a powerful fighter in One Piece.

Many characters have one or more of these powers, making them much more powerful than groups in other animanga series. One such group that would have a hard time fighting One Piece’s upper echelon of fighters is Naruto’s Akatsuki.

Here are 10 One Piece characters who could destroy Naruto’s Akatsuki in seconds.

All five of One Piece’s Emperors obliterate Naruto’s Akatsuki instantly

1) Luffy

Off of his Conqueror’s Haki alone, One Piece’s central protagonist could easily knock out a majority of the Akatsuki. Those who would be left standing would consist of the group’s upper echelon, and even they wouldn’t pose much of a problem to Luffy.

If we include his recently debuted Gear Fifth, there’s absolutely no one who can match his powers. The only hope is if Itachi traps him in a Genjutsu. However, Luffy's strong will would make this incredibly difficult and, even if successful, only a short-term solution.

2) Kaido

Like with Luffy and many others on this list, Kaido’s Conqueror’s Haki would also thin the Akatsuki’s ranks very quickly. As the man called “The Strongest Creature” within One Piece, there’s likely no one in the group who could put him down for certain.

Even Obito at his Akatsuki level would be unable to topple this Goliath. Kaido would simply out-endure the Akatsuki, letting them wear themselves down until he could strike the final blow.

3) Big Mom

As with the above two, Big Mom’s Conqueror’s Haki is undoubtedly formidable enough to thin the Akatsuki’s ranks instantly. Her terrifying demeanor and stature, combined with her Soul-Soul Fruit powers, would be more than enough to instantly defeat the other Akatsuki members.

Her combat strength and prowess are also incredibly formidable, providing genuine strength as a backbone to her party trick powers. The Kid and Law fight against her demonstrated this perfectly, where she used just as many true offensive maneuvers as she did her Haki and Devil Fruit abilities.

4) Blackbeard

Blackbeard is the first One Piece character on this list to not be confirmed to have Conqueror’s Haki. Nevertheless, his Devil Fruit powers and cunning are more than enough to secure him a near-instantaneous win against Naruto’s Akatsuki.

His Dark-Dark Fruit powers act somewhat like a gravity well, able to pull everything in and even cancel powers and abilities in the process. This would likely transfer over to the various Jutsus seen in Naruto, giving the Akatsuki nearly no method of combating the enigmatic antagonist.

5) Whitebeard

Whitebeard is someone who did use Conqueror’s Haki, able to match up with one of the strongest users of the ability in the series. However, he’s a unique One Piece character in that he may not even need his Conqueror’s Haki to instantly defeat Naruto’s Akatsuki.

His Tremor-Tremor Fruit gives him the power of earthquakes, which can be used in frighteningly destructive ways. Needless to say, a direct hit from Whitebeard is essentially a death sentence, and the earthquake-like abilities can also prove deadly at long-range. There’s little doubt One Piece’s Whitebeard makes quick work of Naruto’s Akatsuki.

6) Shanks

Shanks is one of, if not the strongest Conqueror’s Haki user in all of One Piece. Even when suppressed, his Haki was able to damage physical objects, and this was seen when he clashed with Whitebeard on the Moby Dick.

Even beyond his remarkable Haki, his skills with a sword are good enough that he once fought Mihawk and still walked away. His time on the Roger Pirates turned him into a seasoned pirate and an experienced fighter. There’s likely no one in the Akatsuki who could stop Shanks from wiping the floor with the group in seconds.

7) Zoro

Although Zoro may have a tougher time with the Akatsuki’s upper tier than the above entries, his Conqueror’s Haki is still powerful enough to thin the group’s ranks instantly. From there, he’s more than strong enough on his own to clear out the remaining members in mere moments.

Especially with Enma and his new King of Hell style, Zoro’s speed and strength are unmatched by anyone in the Akatsuki. His growth in power throughout the New World has been remarkable, and there are very few in all of animanga who could currently match him. Without a doubt, One Piece’s resident swordsman makes very quick work of Naruto’s Akatsuki.

8) Sanji

Sanji’s new Ifrit Jambe is symbolic of the awakening of his Modified Human abilities. This includes an incredibly tough exoskeleton, which was almost comically impervious to every attack thrown at it during its debut fight.

The Ifrit Jambe is so hot it literally ionizes air, and it allows Sanji to move so fast that he can’t be seen by the naked eye. The only three Akatsuki members who could stand a chance are Itachi, Obito, and Pain. However, if he lands even a single hit on any of them, the force would likely be enough to instantly knock them out, making the fight over in a matter of moments.

9) Katakuri

Katakuri’s Awakened Mochi-Mochi Fruit is one of the most powerful in all of One Piece as a special Paramecia type. The creativity and versatility of the Fruit are unparalleled, and it can handle itself in a crowd-control or a one-on-one fighting situation.

There’s no one in the Akatsuki who can break through Katakuri’s Future Sight Observation Haki capabilities. Furthermore, no one can match the sheer scale, strength, and endless possibilities his Devil Fruit offers. His fight against Naruto’s Akatsuki may just be the quickest on this list.

10) King

Finally, as a Lunarian, King’s endurance and stamina are second to almost none within One Piece. Even if he lacks the crowd-control combat style to take out multiple Akatsuki members at once, he can simply endure their attacks until they fall one by one.

In a one-on-one fight, however, King’s combat abilities truly shine. He’d be able to take out any Akatsuki member in a one-on-one fight, even Obito with his time-space tricks. His attacks allow for some lightning-fast strikes, as well as devastating, huge moves which can destroy even the toughest of Naruto’s Akatsuki members.

