Naruto: Why Might Guy remember Itachi and Obito's names (but not Kisame's)

Might Guy, a prominent character in the widely popular Shonen anime series Naruto, portrays a dynamic persona with unparalleled combat skills and unwavering determination. However, fans have noticed an intriguing aspect about him - his ongoing struggle to recall the names of specific individuals throughout the entirety of the series.
Might Guy appears to recall the names of Itachi Uchiha and Obito Uchiha effortlessly yet frequently overlooks the name of Kisame Hoshigaki. This intriguing occurrence has ignited discussions among fans, leading them to delve into potential explanations for this selective memory.
Fans have been puzzled by Might Guy's repeating forgetfulness of Kisame Hoshigaki's name—one possible explanation for this lies like Guy's encounters with each character. Kisame, a member of the Akatsuki organization, was primarily an adversary to Guy rather than an ally.
Their interactions were marked by intense battles and conflicts in the Naruto series, resulting in Kisame's name holding less significance in Guy's memory. On the other hand, Guy shared deeper connections with Itachi Uchiha and Obito Uchiha, leading to a stronger imprint of their names in his mind.
Emotions can significantly influence memory formation and retention. In the case of Might Guy's Ninja journey, Itachi and Obito left a profound emotional impact, which may explain why their names are more easily remembered. Both characters hold significant importance in the series due to various reasons.
Itachi's tragic past, his complex relationship with Sasuke, and his involvement in the downfall of the Uchiha clan make him a central figure in the Naruto series. Similarly, Obito's death during the Third Great Ninja War, representing the loss of a comrade for Might Guy, likely posed a challenge to cope with emotionally. The weight of these experiences enhances the memorability of their names.
Who is Itachi Uchiha and Obito Uchiha?
Itachi Uchiha, a prominent character in the manga and anime series Naruto, is a skilled ninja from the Uchiha clan. Despite his tragic mission to eliminate his clan, he spares his brother Sasuke.
Later on, Itachi joins the feared organization known as Akatsuki. However, it is eventually revealed that Itachi joined Akatsuki as a spy to safeguard his village by keeping tabs on this dangerous group even after his death.
Obito Uchiha, a once cheerful ninja, falls under the manipulative influence of Madara Uchiha and is thus compelled to establish the Akatsuki. His descent into darkness coincides with Itachi's efforts to safeguard their village.
Seeking aid from Obito, Itachi proposes the eradication of the Uchiha clan to protect their community. However, after a grueling battle with Kakashi Hatake, Obito experiences redemption and eventually sacrifices himself during the Fourth Great Ninja War to save the world from destruction.
All You Need to Know About Kisame Hoshigaki from Naruto
Kisame Hoshigaki, a formidable shinobi hailing from the Hidden Mist Village and a member of Akatsuki, is renowned for his eerie resemblance to a shark and his uncanny ability to wield Samehada, a sword capable of absorbing chakra. Partnered with Itachi Uchiha, Kisame embodies loyalty and sadism, creating a layered character that meets a tragic demise in the Fourth Great Ninja War when faced with Might Guy's formidable strength.
Final Thoughts
Might Guy's memory in the Naruto series selectively remembers Itachi and Obito while overlooking Kisame, shedding light on how emotional connections influence our recollection. Guy formed strong bonds with Itachi and Obito, etching their names into his mind, whereas his encounters with Kisame lacked emotional depth. This intricate detail adds layers to his character and showcases how relationships drive the retrieval of memories throughout the narrative.
