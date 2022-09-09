Naruto: Why Kisame was fiercely loyal to Itachi? Explained

Loyalty has been one of the most highlighted qualities of a ninja in Naruto. The shinobis of all five great nations are not only faithful to their village but also to their allies and clan. These individuals’ loyalty is such that they don’t need to think twice before putting their life on the line to save what’s precious to them. One of the underrated examples of being loyal to Naruto is Kisame Hoshigaki.

Kisame, being a rogue S-Rank shinobi with the title of Monster of the Hidden Mist, was the most terrifying-looking character in the series. Besides his bloodlust, his twisted and sadistic nature made him the most unreliable individual. Although he was presumed to be a self-centered narcissist at the beginning of the series, as the story progressed, it was observed that he was immensely loyal to Itachi Uchiha.

Continue reading this article to find out why Kisame was loyal to Itachi in Naruto.

Exploring why Kisame trusted and respected Itachi in Naruto

While the members of Akatsuki were getting partnered up, Kisame held a great sense of hostility towards Itachi. Though their character development together was never shown in the anime, it is said that regardless of their polar opposite personalities, they got along pretty well.

As shinobis, the only common ground between them was that they betrayed their villages and the people they were close to, which resonated with their bond. Kisame was often touted to be Itachi’s hard counter, as the former was amongst the few shinobis around the world who possessed the prowess to defeat the latter.

Kisame, being an S-ranked shinobi in Naruto, was a force to be reckoned with, but on the other hand, he was aware of his weaknesses. And Itachi being the only person capable of compensating for Kisame’s shortcomings, made the latter strongly rely on the former.

Storm @SlasheerrKing Kisame and Itachi:



both were comrade killers



both were personally recruited by obito



they are paired up with kakashi and gai. gai and kakashi being very close friends and rivals.



Kisame stayed loyal to the akatuski and itachi stayed loyal to the leaf



Both Died by choice Kisame and Itachi:both were comrade killersboth were personally recruited by obitothey are paired up with kakashi and gai. gai and kakashi being very close friends and rivals.Kisame stayed loyal to the akatuski and itachi stayed loyal to the leafBoth Died by choice https://t.co/tGRAzdpedj

Kisame respected Itachi for his wisdom and prowess, and the similarities between their pasts made them understand each other better than any other Akatsuki member. Kisame trusted Itachi with his life, as the latter had always got the former’s back. From Kisame’s standpoint, all these reasons justify why his fidelity to Itachi is plausible.

Kisame and Itachi, being two of the non-leader candidates placed in a single team, seemed to be a terrible allocation of power. Fans have noticed that Itachi has always tried to assert moral authority over Kisame. Despite Itachi’s condescending attitude, Kisame always displayed concern for his well-being, as the latter was aware of the former’s poor health.

Itachi and Kisame after defeating Roshi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kisame singlehandedly defeated Roshi after he realized Itachi had sustained a lot of injuries from the fight. Later, Kisame was even ready to go against Pain’s order of sealing the Four Tails and indirectly made Itachi rest for a bit so that he could recover from the injuries.

During their visit to Konoha, Kisame could have killed Asuma and Kurenai, but he stopped mid-swing on Itachi’s command, which became an example of Kisame’s loyalty towards Itachi. After Itachi’s death in Naruto, Kisame was disheartened because he lost the person he held in great esteem and considered a friend.

While recalling their last moment together, when Itachi said, “no matter who you are, you do not truly know what kind of man you’ve become until you reach the very end,” Kisame hoped Itachi might have made peace with who he was before his death.

Even Zetsu thought the only reason Kisame stayed in Akatsuki was because of his loyalty to Itachi. Starting as misfits, Itachi and Kisame became one of the strongest duos in Naruto.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das