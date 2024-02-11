Naruto: Is Nagato actually a member of the Uzumaki clan? His origins explained

The Uzumaki clan is one of the most powerful clans in Naruto, with prowess over many jutsu techniques. Recognized by their iconic crimson hair, this clan migrated to the Hidden Leaf Village some time in history, which saved them from going extinct.

Some of the most influential Uzumaki clan figures in Naruto include Mito Uzumaki, the wife of the first Hokage, and Kushina Uzumaki, the wife of the fourth Hokage and the mother of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of this series.

However, there is a character who has all the properties of the Uzumaki clan, but fans are skeptical about his identity. That character is Nagato, who created Pain and raided the Hidden Leaf Village until he died. So, was he a Uzumaki clan member?

Explaining the origins of Nagato in Naruto

Nagato is a Uzumaki clan member in Naruto and is the son of Fuso and Ise Uzumaki. His crimson hair and immense chakra from a young age are proof of his being a part of this clan. At a young age, Madara implanted his Rinngen into Nagato without anyone's knowledge.

During the Second Great Ninja War in Naruto, Nagato's family tried their best to survive. One day, some Hidden Leaf Village ninjas invaded the house Nagato and his family were staying in. They were looking for food and didn't know a family was staying in this house.

Nagato and his family decided to leave unnoticed, but these ninjas discovered them. His parents attacked them on impulse and killed them in self-defense. When these ninjas realized that these three were just ordinary civilians, they tried to apologize to Nagato for their actions.

Nagato, who was traumatized over witnessing his parents dead, awakened his Rinnegan powers and avenged his parents by killing these ninjas out of rage. He later buried his parents and wandered the world as a war orphan until Yahiko and Konan saved him. These three trained hard under Jiraiya until he left them, and Yahiko formed the Akatsuki with his friends Nagato and Konan.

Unfortunately, Yahiko killed himself by stabbing Nagato's kunai into himself, as Danzo had taken Konan hostage and demanded Yahiko be dead. Realizing peace is only achievable through pain, Nagato created pain in Yahiko and continued Akatsuki.

Why did Madara implant his Rinnegan into Nagato?

After his defeat against Hashirama in Naruto, Madara went into hiding and had to find a way to preserve his godly powers, the Rinnegan. He deemed Obito worthy to carry on his identity, but finding a worthy person to give his Rinnegan was hard, as no one could handle this divine power.

Fortunately, Madara laid his eyes on a Uzumaki named Nagato. As rumored, the Uzumaki clan had exceptional prowess in sealing jutsu, due to which they had high reserves of chakra.

Thinking that a Uzumaki member could be a perfect host for his Rinnegan until he got reborn, Madara implanted his Rinnegan into a young Nagato without anyone knowing. The latter awakened his Rinnegan out of rage, not knowing how great this power was.

After Nagato sacrificed himself for the Hidden Leaf people he killed, Konon took his body to bury him alongside his friend Yahiko. Unfortunately, Madara (Obito) raided her during this and killed Konan. He later implanted one of Nagato's Rinnegan into himself, as both were too powerful for him, and was reborn as 'Tobi.'