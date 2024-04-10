The first Hokage with Uzumaki blood wasn't Naruto and their origins prove why

The Hokage title in Naruto could be considered one of the most iconic titles in anime media. Although the title is for a singular village, fans often misunderstand it as the title of the ruler of the world.

Throughout its history, the Hidden Leaf Village has seen several leaders, with the first one also being its founder - Hashirama Senju. He was known for his immense chakra and powerful jutsu techniques. However, he was also the husband of one of the most influential personalities in the series, Mito Uzumaki.

Not only was Mito a great role model for the future jinchurikis, but she was also a part of one of the strongest clans in the series, the Uzumaki clan. After Naruto Uzumaki was crowned the Seventh Hokage, fans assumed that he was the first Uzumaki blood to get this title. However, before him, the granddaughter of the first Hokage could have already achieved this feat, and most fans are unaware of this.

Exploring the first Uzumaki blood Hokage in Naruto

The oldest known member of the Uzumaki clan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Uzumaki clan originated from Hidden Eddy Village. The clan members were famous for their immense chakra reserves and crimson red hair. The Hidden Eddy Village went through a difficult time in the past, which resulted in the endangerment of the Uzumaki clan.

Fortunately, some Uzumaki clan members started to migrate towards the Hidden Leaf Village because the Senju clan were distant relatives of the Uzumaki clan. One of the oldest known members of the latter clan was Ashina Uzumaki, who existed during the time of Hashirama Senju.

The Reaper Death Seal as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being known for their immense chakra reserves, the Uzumaki clan was also known for their sealing jutsu techniques as they mastered them. One of the most notorious sealing jutsu techniques, the Reaper Death Seal, was developed by this clan and was used by Minato Namikaze to seal the Nine-tails inside his newborn child and by the Third Hokage to seal the first two ones.

The other famous sealing technique of this clan was the Adamantine Sealing Chains. This technique was used by Kushina to suppress the nine-tailed fox. So, quite obviously, this clan was feared for their sealing jutsu techniques, owing to which, they managed to stay alive and were recognized as an active clan 15 years after the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Some famous people from this clan include Karin, a member of Sasuke's team, after he abandoned Team 7. She possessed amazing healing skills and an incomplete version of the Adamantine Sealing Chains. Another one was Nagato, who was able to wield the Rinnegan due to his immense chakra.

However, the most influential member of this clan was the protagonist of the series, Naruto Uzumaki. He was declared the Seventh Hokage after the events of Naruto Shippuden and understood as the first Hokage with Uzumaki blood by fans. Yet, there could have been another person with the Uzumaki blood who had become a Hokage before the protagonist.

Tsunade (left) and Nawaki (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama Senju married Mito Uzumaki, and their next generation was kept a secret. After the second generation came two children, Tsunade and Nawaki. They were the grandchildren of the first Hokage and Mito, making them direct descendants of the Uzumaki clan.

After the death of the Third Hokage by Orochimaru, the village needed a fifth leader, as the Fourth Hokage was killed before the Third Hokage. So, after some convincing, Tsunade was declared the Fifth Hokage, making her the first Hokage with Uzumaki blood before the protagonist.

Read Also:

5 times Naruto Uzumaki was a good dad

Naruto: Is Nagato a member of the Uzumaki clan?

Naruto: Every member of the Uzumaki clan, ranked

Naruto: Is Asura Otsutsuki the first Uzumaki? Explored