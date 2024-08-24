Kishimoto and Ikemoto's latest interview questions who is Boruto's writer

The Konoha Day this year featured an interview with Kishimoto and Ikemoto, raising questions about who is Boruto's writer. Although the interview focused more on Ikemoto and his journey through the sequel series, Kishimoto's input in the interview revealed some new information that the fandom wasn't aware of before.

According to the interview, the Naruto writer gave Ikemoto a major storyline that he followed throughout the series. However, this storyline underwent several changes, with both authors collaborating on creating new storylines. Moreover, it was revealed that the character designs, which the fandom thought only Ikemoto was responsible for, also had Kishimoto's input.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Kishimoto and Ikemoto: An interview addresses the truth about Boruto's writer

Who is Boruto's writer? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During the interview on Konoha Day, the interviewer asked Masashi Kishimoto about his feelings about being a complete author of Naruto to Boruto's scriptwriter. The author replied:

Trending

"Concerning Boruto, I have no worries because I wrote the major points of the story draft, which acts as a template to the end of the story, and I've already handed it over to Ikemoto-san. If there are points to modify, we discuss them together and continue on by agreement. So, there's no problem. Above all, Ikemoto create a nemu (rough draft) every month with ideas, development, and characters that surpass my story."

He further added:

"So, even though I check every month, there is nothing much to comment. Ikemoto is someone I trust and who has helped me in the production of Naruto. So, I was aware he was amazing in drawing and storytelling. I wouldn't have done Boruto if Ikemoto-san hadn't agreed to take over."

This indicated that, contrary to what the fandom believed, the Boruto series is not entirely managed by Ikemoto, Kishimoto is indeed involved in the series. As revealed, Kishimoto provided Ikemoto with a rough outline that is also subject to changes based on Ikemoto's thoughts.

If the changes are considered necessary, both Kishimoto and Ikemoto consult with each other and agree on a single conclusion. Moreover, Kishimoto couldn't help but praise Ikemoto, stating how his imagination is amazing and there is hardly any input he needs to put into the Boruto storyline every month, indicating Boruto's writer isn't specifically a single author.

Final thoughts

Kishimoto and Ikemoto can both be considered Boruto's writers (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The fandom has often criticized Ikemoto, considering him unworthy of being Boruto's writer due to the series' slow start and sloppy storyline. However, the interview revealed that these accusations were false, as stated by the Naruto author himself.

The start of Boruto could be his baby step in the manga industry because Ikemoto had only worked as a background artist for Naruto. Moreover, as stated by Masashi himself, Boruto wouldn't be possible without Ikemoto's consent, who has the majority of responsibility for managing the series.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback