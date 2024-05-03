Naruto with his Talk no Jutsu achieved what his villains failed to do

Naruto Uzumaki is the central protagonist of the Naruto series and one of the strongest characters in the shounen genre if not anime. He nurtured his abilities from his childhood by himself as his parents died before he could even walk. This resulted in him becoming the savior of the Hidden Leaf Village during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

His most iconic technique, which could be a fond childhood memory of most fans, was the Shadow Clone Jutsu. Although he learned it in a very controversial way, this jutsu was iconic to him. Other than every other jutsu he had, one became a reason for trolling and is not canon—the Talk no Jutsu.

The meaning behind this Jutsu is the protagonist's capability to convince the antagonist to give up without hardcore fighting. But could this Jutsu be the revolution behind why everything the protagonist resolved ended peacefully?

Exploring the potential of the Talk no Jutsu in Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki is the main protagonist of the series. He was born the day the Nine-Tailed Beast attacked the Hidden Leaf Village and was saved after his parents sacrificed themselves. Half of the Tailed Beast was sealed inside the protagonist, hoping he would take control of it later on.

Due to the notorious nature of the Nine-Tails, the protagonist was secluded most of his life and couldn't make any friends. But he didn't give up and eventually became friends with his team, Sakura and Sasuke, who helped him grow. The first antagonist he faced, canonically, was Zabuza, who was once a charismatic man but the ugly side of the world made him a hitman.

But the protagonist opened his eyes and Zabuza died a kind man. This was the first time Naruto resolved something with his words, thus giving birth to the Talk no Jutsu. This progressed further to the post-Chunin exams where the protagonist fought Gaara and made him realize with his words how he should be grateful for the people around him.

Unfortunately, Sasuke left the village and the protagonist aimed to bring back his friend who was deluded by the harsh reality of life. The protagonist then trained during the time skip, returning much stronger and making his resolve to solve matters with talk instead of fists even stronger.

Soon after, Pain attacked the Hidden Leaf Village while the protagonist was away, training to hone the Sage Mode. He made an entry later on and saw his village reduced to ashes. He then defeated him and eventually went to the root cause—Nagato.

Naruto could have had his revenge against Nagato at that moment but realized that the cycle of hatred had to stop somewhere, so he forgave him. Nagato saw his old friend Yahiko inside the protagonist and sacrificed himself to revive the Hidden Leaf villagers, who were killed during his attack. Thus, he passed on his dream of a peaceful world to the protagonist.

While fighting Tobi, Konan claimed the protagonist changed her heart and wanted to follow him on his journey. The protagonist also received a helpless beating from Karui, one of the Hidden Cloud Village, who wanted some intel on Sasuke from the protagonist but he refused. In the end, he just wanted to talk to the Raikage and end this conflict over a talk.

Lastly, during the Fourth Great Ninja War, the protagonist showed Obito the true face of a crying baby running from his sins and could have forgiven him for killing hundreds, if not thousands, of shinobi. He did all of this not to set an example, but to end the cycle of hatred.

Most people would see the protagonist's actions of preferring speech instead of conflict as gullible. But if the protagonist wasn't the same as he is in the series, maybe the series wouldn't have enjoyed the limelight it has today.

Naruto has inspired people in their real lives and it could be because people admire how the protagonist brought about a revolution in a peaceful manner every time he was involved in a conflict. So, the protagonist could be considered a revolutionary who solved conflicts without violence.

