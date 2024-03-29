Naruto fans won't believe how dangerous this form is (& it's not Sage Mode)

Jutsu techniques in Naruto come at the expense of something else, as the stronger the jutsu technique, the higher the price the user has to pay. The series is filled with techniques, each of which comes at the expense of something grand or just the user's chakra.

For instance, there is the Reaper Death Seal, a jutsu Minato used to seal one-half of the Nine-Tails into his newborn child and the other half into himself. However, the expense with which this technique came was that Minato lost his life. Similar to this is Sage Mode. The technique involves collecting Sage energy and comes with the risk of losing one's humanity.

However, another technique was shown in the Boruto anime that might be just as dangerous as the ones listed above, if not more so. That form is Baryon Mode, a mode that combines the chakras of both Naruto and Kurama and gives rise to a new kind of power. This technique is also a double-edged sword, as it could also take away the lives of the user and the opponent.

Discovering why Baryon Mode is Naruto's most dangerous mode

Baryon Mode as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki is the main protagonist of Naruto, who dreams of becoming the leader of his Hidden Leaf Village. Unfortunately, his fate wasn't that of a lucky one, as his parents died while sealing away the Nine-Tailed Fox named Kurama inside him. Due to this, the protagonist has secluded his whole life.

Over time, the Nine-Tailed Fox starts to show his presence inside the protagonist by offering him immense power in exchange for control over his body. The protagonist, who always wanted to save his friends, complied with the offers of the Nine-Tailed Fox, thus saving some while hurting others. Fortunately, the protagonist met Jiraiya in time, who taught him control over the beast.

The protagonist started his journey by first mastering Sage Mode, a technique that was extremely hard to master. He had the danger of being transformed into a frog while learning this technique, but he soared through. After Sage mode, there was the elephant in the room, controlling the chakra of the Nine Tails.

To do this, the protagonist is aided by Killer Bee, a fellow Jinchuriki, and his mother. Naruto was able to get a grip on the beast and became a much stronger shinobi than before. Ultimately, the protagonist and the Nine-Tails were able to come to terms during the Fourth Great Ninja War, and the protagonist was able to fully control the beast's chakra.

However, these two didn't stop there, as they were able to soar further with a new form that surpassed the previous forms. It happened in episode 216 of the sequel to the series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While Boruto and Sasuke fought Isshiki, the protagonist made a last-minute appearance with a plan to risk his life in exchange for saving his son.

Baryon Mode overpowering Isshiki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As soon as the protagonist entered the battlefield, he transformed into a new mode that used his life energy as a driving force. This mode was Baryon Mode, and Kurama let the protagonist know the basics of this while they were traveling towards the battlefield.

As mentioned, Baryon Mode didn't rely on chakra but rather on the life force of the user, as Kurama told the protagonist to be ready to risk his life. As the battle between Naruto and Isshiki continued, the former overpowered the latter.

Moreover, during the battle, another condition for this battle was also revealed, which was that whoever the user touched, their life energy would also dissipate. So, this made this technique a double-edged sword for the protagonist, who was fighting for his life.

Kurama and Naruto partying ways (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the battle ended with Isshiki's defeat and Baryon Mode being the key to defeating him, the time to pay the price of using Baryon Mode also came as the protagonist faced Kurama for his final words. However, things turned out differently, as the price of using this mode was the life of the Tailed Beast, not the user.

With a sad last exchange of words, Kurama bid farewell to the second person he respected (after Hagoromo), leaving the protagonist broken. Fortunately, Kurama's death didn't affect the protagonist, as normally if the tailed beast gets removed from a Jinchuriki, the user also dies. Due to this, Baryon Mode could be the most dangerous form the protagonist has ever used.

