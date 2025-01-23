Kawaki's quest for power in Boruto may see him emulate Isshiki Otsutsuki

While a good portion of the fanbase believed that Kawaki was much weaker than Boruto in the new manga, the truth was that Amado had tinkered with Kawaki's abilities. Amado wanted to guarantee Kawaki's survival, hence he lowered his offensive power in exchange for a heightened defense.

Kawaki wasn't happy with this development and confronted the scientist, hoping to get him to amp up his offensive power. Amado was hesitant to do this due to the reduced chance of Kawaki's survival. However, Kawaki corrected the scientist, stating that he did not want Amado to just tinker with his existing powers but to make him stronger beyond all limits by using any means necessary.

While it is true that Kawaki was in the quest for such power to defeat the Human God Trees, such a development could also see him emulate one of the entities he hated the most, Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Kawaki's latest move in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 could see him emulate Isshiki Otsutsuki

Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18, Kawaki was livid at Amado and wanted the scientist to amp up his offensive power to its full extent. However, his determination exceeded what fans expected as he not only wanted Amado to tinker up his existing offensive power but to also make him stronger beyond all limits through any means necessary, be that scientific or something else.

As fans must remember, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 63 saw Code explain how Karma worked. He asked the protagonist a rhetorical question, "Do you know why you get drastically stronger when you activate Karma?" He answered the question by stating that while the increased power and speed were certainly major factors, they weren't enough to result in such an exponential jump in battle strength. The real reason behind the increased strength was Karma's true essence.

Code as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Karma's true essence was the Otsutsuki's combat experience accumulated over millennia. Upon activation of Karma, this combat experience would get overlaid over the mind and body of the Karma user, instantly making them a seasoned warrior. That said, whether the user is capable of drawing its power properly is dependent on the individual.

As fans must remember, the flash-forward scene at the start of the series showed Kawaki using a staff as his weapon. As fans must remember, both Jigen and Isshiki Otsutsuki used a staff to fight their opponents. The chances are that, with Amado following Kawaki's request, the scientist might remove the limiters on his Karma, allowing him to access Isshiki’s entire combat experience. This might be why he will use a staff like Isshiki in the future.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This development was also hinted at by another scene in the manga. After Amado reactivated Kawaki's Karma, Code was shown wondering whether Amado intended to turn Kawaki into a version of Isshiki Otsutsuki. With that, there is a likely chance that in his quest for power, Kawaki could end up emulating the very person he hated the most.

