One Piece chapter 1138's Harley texts and what they mean, explored

One Piece Chapter 1138's alleged spoilers were recently revealed. While many fans expected the chapter to extensively focus on Loki as well as the two God Knights, it instead focused on the world's lore and revealed a peculiar mural that is apparently a record of past major events.

Another important piece of lore was revealed in One Piece chapter 1138 as part of three obscure written sections under the "Harley Texts." While the Harley Texts mainly speak in riddles, with their meaning not being completely revealed, the numerous cover stories and dialogues throughout the series' run explain satisfactory enough to understand the messages contained within this text, which is forbidden by the World Government.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1138.

One Piece chapter 1138 confirms the longstanding lore around gods and their feuds

The world of One Piece has been hinted to be in a constant loop, with the current time being the third such loop. Although the looping was mentioned by Harold as a throwaway piece of dialogue, Vegapunk's broadcast also revealed that the current world is sitting atop the ruins of a very advanced civilization, which was wiped out via a worldwide flood.

The Harley Texts outline past events and those that have occurred throughout the past two loops, alongside the acts that will be taking place. The First World, or the first act, mentions the presence of an unending flame alongside the inhabitants' burning desires and the birth of the Sun God.

While the passage itself is somewhat obscure, the unending flame must have been the first iteration of the Mother Flame, serving as an unending source of energy. The presence of this energy ignited desires within humans, who eventually enslaved others to meet their goals. While nothing about the enslaved individuals is known, their desire for freedom must have led to the literal birth of the Sun God and his first legend.

The Sun God's ascension eventually triggered the wrath of the God of the Land, who plunged the world into destruction alongside a serpent of fire, marking the end of the first world and the first act.

While nothing about this serpent is extensively revealed in One Piece chapter 1138, it might be the precursor of the odd landform otherwise known as the Red Line. This formation wraps around the world, similar to the world serpent from Norse mythos.

The second act depicts the emergence of devils who were nurtured by the God of the Forest, indicating the presence of an actual tree that serves as the origin of Devil Fruits. It also indicates the Sun God's reemergence and his measures toward preserving weapons of mass destruction, also known as Ancient Weapons, indirectly perpetuating war.

The second act also mentions individuals who ascended to godhood after slaying the Sun God, directly referring to the Gorosei and the current authorities sitting atop the World Government. They apparently rose to power after the Void Century by eliminating Joy Boy, who is hinted to be the Sun God.

Alongside the origin of the current regime, the second act also mentions the actual God of the Sea, who became enraged and possibly marked the origin of the Devil Fruits' weakness to the seas.

The final act depicts the current time as a reign of chaos upon a world that is simply drifting in a void, disconnected from the previous two worlds. The chaos might be the current regime, which originated from the so-called abyss, indicated by their literal transformations into devils.

The void symbolizes the extensive absence of information regarding the previous worlds. The Promised Day and the half-moons must be symbols of a promise made between Joy Boy and Imu, while the half-moon refers to the D. Clan. The current world would mark the return of the Sun God and the finale of the three-part act that has persisted throughout the ages, as it will finally conclude with the meeting of Imu and Nika.

One Piece chapter 1138 will be officially released on February 2, 2025, and will mainly focus on Shamrock Figarland, Gunko, and their next course of action, especially after failing to recruit Loki into their ranks. Given the Harley Texts' significance alongside Elbaf's mural in One Piece chapter 1138, it is possible that Loki ends up being rescued by Luffy and subsequently joins his side.

