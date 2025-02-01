One Piece chapter 1138 revealed not only the series' past, but maybe its future

One Piece chapter 1138 was recently leaked and its final page had a story of the myths of how this world came to be and the background of Imu and Joy Boy's fight centuries ago. This is very likely to represent the events of the Void Century and an X user @Lenny_3579 came up with a theory explaining what this could mean for the story.

That theory explains that the origin of this world, as per One Piece chapter 1138, was a battle for the power of the sun and that the legendary titular treasure of the series is the source of energy that fuels said power. Therefore, the World Government has been attempting to keep people from finding it because they can't use it, and also explains some of Imu's actions throughout the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

The story shown in One Piece chapter 1138 could explain the series' past and future

This theory starts by saying that the ancient war, which very likely took place in the Void Century, happened because Imu wanted to stop the power to slay the sun and Joy Boy lost in the process. However, the former Nika user managed to hide said power and it is likely that Uranus and Pluton were energized by it, with Dr. Vegapunk's Mother Flame being a weakened version of that.

It is likely that the titular treasure of the series is the power to slay the Sun and Imu, for some reason, cannot use it, hence why she chose to hide any record of it and manipulate history so people cannot find it. The Celestial Dragons are probably the ones that One Piece chapter 1138 refers to as the people who became gods, mostly because they won the ancient war and kept the truth away from normal civilians, ruling until this very day.

If this proves to be the case, then the treasure is a lost power source that needs to meet certain circumstances and perhaps even tools to be used. When considering that Gol D. Roger and his crew were deemed to have arrived "too early" in Laugh Tale, then this could mean that something has to happen for this energy source to work.

More details about this theory

Another important line in One Piece chapter 1138 was that of the "The Enragement of the Earth, the Forest & the Sea," which can hint at the changes after the Void Century. “The deity of Earth is enraged" can be the creation of the Red Line, “The deity of Forest dispatched demons" can be the origin of Devil Fruits, and “The deity of the Sea rampaged" can be the sea levels rising.

The ancient war might have caused the rising of the sea and there is a chance that the Red Line was built to keep different factions, races, and civilizations from working together. In that regard, perhaps Luffy and his crew are going to find the treasure and use it to destroy the Red Line and overthrow the World Government with the help of the people he has met across the world of this series.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1138 is arguably one of the most important in the entire series since it confirms some major aspects of the story and some theories. Moreover, the mural at the end of the chapter is telling the reader what happened in the Void Century and could be predicting the future of the series.

