One Piece proves Imu should be the final villain in chapter 1138

For over two decades, Eiichiro Oda's One Piece has captivated readers with its world-building and power structures. While the series has introduced numerous antagonists throughout its run, from pirates to corrupt World Government officials, none have generated as much intrigue as the mysterious figure known as Imu.

Sitting atop the Empty Throne in Mary Geoise, Imu has emerged as a figure of immense significance, wielding power that even the Five Elders bow before. As the story progresses toward its culmination, mounting evidence suggests that Imu may indeed be the ultimate antagonist in this epic tale of pirates and power.

Ancient prophecies unfold in One Piece’s Final Saga

A still from Chapter 1138 (Image via Shueisha)

The revelation of Imu’s existence has shattered the illusion of the World Government’s proclaimed equality, exposing a deeply rooted deception about power. While the Empty Throne symbolized shared rule among the Twenty Kingdoms, Imu’s hidden control proves otherwise. As the story progresses, particularly in Chapter 1138, One Piece is setting the stage for major revelations about Imu’s true nature.

Prophecies referencing "The Third World" and "The Second World" gain renewed significance, mentioning the "God of the Sun" and ancient conflicts that parallel current events. With phrases like "void upon the chaos" and "breath upon the emptiness," these ancient texts appear to be unfolding within the present storyline, hinting at a confrontation ahead.

Imu’s connection to the Void Century

The ancient texts in One Piece hint at a dark, hidden history, with Imu seemingly tied to the erased Void Century. Their possible immortality suggests they may have witnessed—or even orchestrated—the events shaping the current world order. The newly revealed prophecies about different "worlds" deepen this mystery.

The Third World speaks of "void upon the chaos" and a promised "new dawn," while The Second World mentions the "people of the half-moon" ascending to divinity. These texts seem linked to present conflicts, potentially revealing Imu’s nature, their powers, and their role in shaping history’s course.

Imu’s hidden power and forbidden history

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu’s design is shrouded in mystery, with only silhouettes and partial glimpses emphasizing their hidden power. This mirrors classic storytelling, where the villain remains in shadow until the final battle. The resemblance between Imu’s chamber and ancient Poneglyph temples hints at a connection to the world’s forbidden history.

One Piece has long built toward exposing the World Government’s true nature, with Akainu and the Five Elders as its public face while Imu remains its secret core. Their ability to command the "Great Cleansing" weapon solidifies them as the most powerful antagonist yet.

One Piece’s final battle between freedom and absolute control

The recent revelations about the "Sun God" Nika and Luffy’s Devil Fruit suggest a historical conflict tied to Imu. Luffy embodies liberation, opposing Imu’s role in maintaining control, setting up a showdown.

As One Piece nears its conclusion, Imu’s positioning as the final antagonist brings the story full circle—from the World Government’s distant influence to its ruler’s revelation. The series’ ancient prophecies, especially those about the "Dawn of the World," hint at an inevitable clash between Luffy’s forces of freedom and Imu’s ancient power, shaping the fate of the world.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the careful layering of narrative elements throughout One Piece points toward Imu's role as the series' ultimate antagonist. Their position at the apex of world power, connection to ancient history, and thematic opposition to Luffy's character make them the perfect final obstacle in the story.

As recent chapters continue to unveil more about the world's true history and the nature of the Great Kingdom, Imu's significance only grows. The eventual confrontation between Luffy and Imu promises to be not just a battle between individuals, but a clash between opposing visions for the world's future.

