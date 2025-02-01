The latest One Piece spoilers tease Shanks' origins as worse than fans ever thought

Recent spoilers for chapter 1137 have the One Piece fandom buzzing with speculation about the potential revelation of Shanks’ origins. Fans have long pondered the mysterious Yonko’s history, but these new clues suggest that his origins may be more complex than anyone anticipated.

Pulling elements from literary sources such as the novel The Giver by Lois Lowry and by piecing together clues already present in the One Piece world, fans are theorizing about themes of abandonment, survival, and sacrifice. Could Shanks’ survival as a baby be attributed to an act of love by his mother, or a twisted societal norm akin to those in dystopian novels?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed solely belong to the author of the article and may contain spoilers.

The treasure chest and Shanks’ abandonment in One Piece

Baby Shanks as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The latest chapter of One Piece chapter 1137 revealed a shocking revelation by Eiichiro Oda, that Shanks has a twin brother named Figarland Shamrock. Shamrock, who is a spitting image of Shanks, serves as the leader of the Holy Knights and is established as the main antagonist of the series. This revelation has prompted fans to compare Shanks' backstory with themes from Lois Lowry’s book The Giver.

In the novel, a dystopian society euthanizes one of the twins based on weight to maintain population control. Some fan theories suggest that if Shanks and Shamrock were twins, Shanks might have been the lighter one, marked for disposal. A courageous act, possibly by his birth mother, could have saved him by hiding him in a treasure chest and sending him away to ensure his survival, reminiscent of Portgas D. Rouge's efforts to protect Ace from the World Government.

The introduction of Figarland Shamrock not only deepens the lore surrounding Shanks but also opens avenues for exploring complex themes of family, destiny, and survival within the One Piece universe.

Connections to Nobility and Sabo’s adoption

The theory delves deeper into the societal norms within the One Piece world, particularly among noble families. In many cases, these families adopt children, as seen with Sabo and Stelly, who were both raised by noble parents despite lacking familial resemblance. This raises the possibility that Shanks’ origins may be linked to a similar noble lineage, where children were selectively raised or discarded based on arbitrary criteria.

This perspective prompts an intriguing question: was Shanks rejected not because of his weight, but perhaps due to some other perceived defect or political motive? Given the recurring theme of nobility’s cold and unsentimental approach to family in One Piece, it is plausible that Shanks was deemed expendable for reasons yet to be revealed.

Parallels to maternal sacrifice

Portgas D. Rouge and baby Ace as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The idea of Shanks’ mother playing a pivotal role in his survival resonates deeply with the series’ recurring theme of maternal sacrifice. Characters like Rouge, who extended her pregnancy to protect Ace, and Ginny, who risked everything for Bonney, demonstrate the lengths mothers will go to protect their children. If Shanks’ mother truly hid him in the treasure chest, it would align perfectly with these established motifs.

This act of defiance could hint at her struggle against a larger oppressive force, whether it be the Celestial Dragons or another hidden power. Such a revelation would not only enrich Shanks’ backstory but also provide a poignant connection to the broader narrative of One Piece, which often explores the cost of freedom and the strength of familial bonds.

Conclusion

As Chapter 1137 ignites speculation about Shanks' origins, fans are left pondering the tragic possibilities surrounding his backstory. Whether he was saved from a dystopian societal norm, rejected by nobility, or rescued by a selfless mother, Shanks’ backstory could redefine how we view his character.

The parallels to The Giver and the themes of sacrifice and survival in One Piece offer a compelling lens through which to explore his journey from a treasure chest to one of the most influential figures in the world.

