The One Piece treasure may be more literally named than fans think

The mysterious treasure that has fueled One Piece's story for more than 20 years may have been concealing its actual nature. A strong theory contends that One Piece's name may be the most significant hint to its identity, even though fans have conjectured endlessly about what will be on Laugh Tale.

Ad

What if the treasure is actually "one piece" of everything the world has to offer, rather than a singular, cohesive treasure? This view explains why the treasure made the Pirate King Roger chuckle, and why it has the power to alter the course of history— in addition to being consistent with the series' values of freedom and unity.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

The components of everything in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At its core, this theory posits that the One Piece represents a convergence of four fundamental elements that define the series' world. First, there's material wealth— the traditional treasure that pirates seek. The Ancient Kingdom, under Joy Boy's leadership, likely amassed vast riches that now rest on Laugh Tale. However, this represents merely one piece of the greater whole.

The second component is historical truth. The Void Century remains one of the greatest mysteries in the series, deliberately erased by the World Government. The treasure likely contains irrefutable evidence of this lost history, documenting both the glory of the Ancient Kingdom and the atrocities committed by the Twenty Kings who would become the World Nobles.

Ad

This historical piece explains why the World Government so desperately wants to prevent anyone from reaching Laugh Tale.

Also read: The One Piece treasure may be a play on words, and it makes perfect sense

Technology forms the third piece. The Ancient Kingdom's advanced scientific knowledge, particularly regarding the three Ancient Weapons— Pluton, Poseidon, and Uranus— could be preserved within the treasure. This technological piece could explain how the Ancient Kingdom once challenged the world and how future generations might do the same.

Ad

Perhaps most significantly, the fourth piece is freedom itself. This could manifest as a literal key or method to reshape the world's geography, possibly by destroying the Red Line and Calm Belts. Such an action would create the prophesied All Blue and symbolically unite the world's oceans, breaking down the artificial barriers that separate people and nations.

The laughter of understanding

Expand Tweet

Ad

This interpretation of the treasure as a collection of "pieces" explains Roger's famous reaction upon discovering it. His laughter wasn't merely joy at finding treasure but the profound realization that Joy Boy had left behind everything needed to transform the world.

The treasure's true value lies not in its individual components but in how they complement each other to create the potential for revolutionary change.

The name One Piece thus becomes a brilliant piece of wordplay. While seemingly referring to a single, unified treasure, it actually describes a collection of pieces that, together, form one complete solution to the world's problems.

Ad

This explains why Roger, despite finding the treasure, knew he was too early to use it. The treasure requires not just discovery but also the right moment in history when all its pieces can be properly utilized.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

For many of the series' lingering riddles, the idea that the treasure is "one piece of everything" offers a satisfying explanation. It explains the World Government's dread, the treasure's capacity to change the world, and the series' recurrent themes of freedom and solidarity.

This view, as the story draws to a close, implies that the ultimate treasure lies not just in worldly prosperity but also in assembling all the components required to establish a world that is genuinely free and united. Perhaps the greatest treasure is not what awaits Laugh Tale, but rather what that finding might signify for the world's future.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback