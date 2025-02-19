The Grand Line's final island may not be where One Piece fans think

One Piece has a plethora of secrets that have, in turn, spawned an endless amount of their own secrets, with some of them being proven correct and others not so much. However, the potential final island of the series has been teased for quite some time, with a user on X named @merlinidc coming up with the theory that it could be in the center of the Earth.

Ad

This theory connects the One Piece universe with an ancient, real-life hypothesis that the world was covered in layers until reaching the center of the Earth, which had a secret city. Coupled with other theories that have spawned in recent centuries of how there could be a secret leader in that place, it makes the connection with author Eiichiro Oda's series a lot more logical.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Ad

Trending

New One Piece theory reveals that the final island could be in the center of the Earth

Expand Tweet

Ad

This theory made by @merlinidc on X starts by highlighting how the Elbaph mural, which was revealed in chapter 1138 of the manga, has a section that goes within what could be the inner part of the world. The user connects that with the real-life theory of the "Hollow Earth and Agartha," which held the notion that the planet was a series of rings of land, one after the other, with its own atmosphere until reaching an inner city.

Ad

It is also worth pointing out that Agartha was a land believed to exist in the center of the Earth, according to Buddhism, featuring advanced races and connected through several tunnels and caves. There is no denying that author Eiichiro Oda has become known for the concept of cities with unique structures and several unique races in his magnum opus.

Moreover, the legend of Agartha often includes a king-like figure of the world, which could easily be Imu and make Emeth's apology for failing to make Joy Boy a king a lot more logical, meaning their factions fought during the Void Century War. The ancient city of Shambala is often connected to Agartha, referred to as the "Right Hand Way" and the "Left Hand Way," similar to Rayleigh and Gaban.

Ad

More details of this theory

This theory could explain a lot of Imu's past (Image via Toei Animation).

Another element of this theory that could connect it with the One Piece universe is that myths say that Agartha has its sun, which, in this case, could be the Mother Flame. Moreover, it is said that the place always has the sun shining, which could be guarded in Enies Lobby since it has that same trait.

Ad

There is also the possibility that Mary Geoise comes from that place, referenced by Sabo's words that hell was at the top of the world and Gol D. Roger's to Rayleigh when they first met as he wanted to "turn the world upside down." It could be possible that Imu and the Gorosei hail from Agartha or this series' interpretation of that myth, hence explaining their unique abilities.

Final thoughts

There are many different directions that One Piece could take moving forward with the final island, but it is also true that this theory has some legs to it. Moreover, there is a possibility that Eiichiro Oda could try to create a secret city at the center of the world.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback