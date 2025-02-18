How many crew members did Roger Pirates have in One Piece? Explained

The Roger Pirates, led by their captain, Gol D. Roger, set the unified theme for the anime/manga series One Piece. Gol D. Roger, also known as the Pirate King, counting his crew, is famous for being the only pirates who have conquered the Grand Line and reached Laugh Tale by finding all the Road Poneglyphs.

Making their first appearance in One Piece Episode 8 titled, Who Will Win? Showdown Between the True powers of The Devil Fruit!, fans get introduced to the crew members. However, as the series progressed, the viewers were introduced to more members. A total of 33 members of the Roger Pirates, including 4 apprentices, have been introduced to date.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

Roger Pirates from One Piece: Who were they?

Kozuki Oden, Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh from Roger Pirates (Image via TOEI)

Through time members of the Roger Pirates are revealed. So far, the viewers are acquainted with only 33 crew members including 4 apprentices. Even though the status of some members is unconfirmed, certain few have been brought to the limelight over the years through various One Piece arcs.

The crew included pirates from different backgrounds who played unique roles in the story. Some might even say that without certain members, Gol D. Roger would never have been able to achieve his title of Pirate King.

The crew members and apprentices revealed to date

Cover page from Vol. 96 showing Roger Pirates (Image via Shueisha)

Roger Pirates are known to have an extensive crew with a lot of members. Travelling through years of vast land and sea the crew kept growing in numbers. Roger Pirates recruited anyone they deemed valuable to overcome their conquest. However, only a few have been revealed to date:

Crew Members:

Pirate King Gol D. Roger, Captain of the ship Oro Jackson (Chapter 1/ Episode 1)

Dark King Silvers Rayleigh, First Mate of the ship (Chapter 19/ Episode 8)

Mountain-Eater Scooper Gaban, The Left Hand of the Pirate King (Chapter 19)

Crocus, a doctor (Chapter 102/ Episode 62)

Kozuki Oden, an explorer with extensive knowledge of Poneglyphs (Chapter 920/ Episode 910)

Kozuki Toki, Oden's wife and crew member (Chapter 919/ Episode 893)

Demon Heir Douglas Bullet (One Piece: Stampede)

Other characters have also been revealed through the manga and anime, their current status is unconfirmed, so there is not much to say about them: Seagull Guns Nozdon, Sunbell, Taro, Doringo, Petermoo, Millet Pine, Ganryu, CB Gallant, Donquino, Mr. Momora, Moon Issac Jr., Yui, Rangram, Mugren, MAX Marx, Spencer, Bankuro, Bluemarine, Erio, Rowing, Jacksonbanner, and Yamon.

Apprentices:

There are only 4 notable apprentices viewers are informed of currently to date;

Red-Haired Shanks, a former apprentice of Roger Pirates and a current Emperor of the Sea. (Chapter 1/Episode 4)

Star Clown Buggy, is a former apprentice of Roger Pirates, a former Warlord of the Sea, and now an Emperor of the Sea. (Chapter 9/Episode 4)

Dogstorm Inuarashi, a canine mink, former apprentice of Roger Pirates, and a current daimyo in Wano Country. (Chapter808/Episode 756)

Cat Viper Nekomamushi, a feline mink, former apprentice of Roger Pirates, and currently daimyo in Wano Country. (Chapter 809/Episode 756)

A few highlights of former Captain, crew members, and apprentices

Gold D. Roger and his Pirate Crew (Image via TOEI)

Gol D Roger

Gol D Roger is seen in episode 1(Chapter 1/Manga) set for execution in Loguetown, his birthplace. As he was about to be executed he screamed out grabbing the attention of every pirate present there:

"My fortune is yours for the taking, but you have to find it first! I left everything I own in One Piece."

This caused mass chaos and marked the beginning of an era of pirates where everyone had only one goal, to find Roger's treasure, and find One Piece.

Silvers Rayleigh

Silvers Rayleigh was first seen in episode 8, however not until his reappearance in the 507th episode, did he make an impactful contribution to the story of One Piece. Rayleigh reunited with Luffy and taught him all about Haki. He trained Luffy on Maiden Island to master Luffy's Conquerers Haki and taught him Armament Haki.

Kozuki Oden

Kozuki Oden was the son of a former shogun and a member of the Kozuki family. First appearing in episode 910 (Chapter 920/Manga), viewers saw how impactful his contributions were from the get-go. Oden was responsible for navigating the Roger Pirates by deciphering the Road Poneglyphs. His demise had also set the One Piece: Wano arc in motion.

Young Shanks & Buggy from the Roger Pirates (Image via TOEI)

Red-Hair Shanks

First appearing in episode 4 (Chapter 1/Manga) Shanks had made a pivotal role in Luffy's life. He introduced the devil fruit Gomu Gomu no Mi, which Luffy consumed to acquire his Devil Fruit powers. Shanks can also be seen sacrificing his left arm to a Sea Monter to save a drowning Luffy.

Star Clown Buggy

Star Clown Buggy first appeared in episode 4 (Chapter 9/Manga). Buggy was one of Luffy's first major opponents when they came face to face in Orange Town. The fans saw a huge rise in Buggy's character as the series progressed. From becoming a Warlord to eventually ending up as an Emperor of the sea, Buggy's character developed quite substantially and rather quickly.

The Roger Pirates have been a pivotal point in shaping the story of One Piece. The famous group has been disbanded yes, but their contributions to the life of other pirates will always be of utmost importance.

The fans anticipate eagerly seeing other pirate groups rise to the same fame and power as the Roger pirates. Luffy's crew, The Strawhat Pirates is a prime candidate. Will the Strawhats reach such potential?

