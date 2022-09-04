Who attended Roger’s execution in One Piece?

Roger's death may be the single most pivotal moment in the One Piece series. The Pirate King lived his life to the fullest extent. He explored the Grand Line, found the legendary One Piece treasure, and carried a bounty of 5,564,800,000 berries. However, upon realizing that he would die from an incurable disease, he turned himself into the World Government.

Roger was set to be executed in his birthplace of Loguetown. However, with his last few words, he started the Golden Age of Pirates. Several important characters witnessed Roger's execution firsthand. 24 years later, they would become major players in the political world.

Many attendees at Roger's execution became big names in the One Piece world

Here's a full list of important names

The World Government intended to discourage piracy with Roger's impending doom, so they gave him a public execution.

Naturally, several prominent figures were in attendance on that very fateful day. Here's a list of important One Piece characters that witnessed the Pirate King's final moments, including his epic speech at the end:

Shanks

Buggy the Clown

Dracule Mihawk

Crocodile

Donquixote Doflamingo

Gecko Moria

Monkey D. Dragon

Smoker

Since this all took place 24 years ago, there are some notable differences in how the characters looked. Some of them were fairly young, while others lacked the signature features they would be known for later on:

Shanks covers his face, so it's unknown if he carried his scar back then

covers his face, so it's unknown if he carried his scar back then Buggy the Clown wore a bandana around this time

wore a bandana around this time Dracule Mihawk did not have his trademark facial hair

did not have his trademark facial hair Crocodile is not seen clearly, but he still had slicked back hair

is not seen clearly, but he still had slicked back hair Donquixote Doflamingo had longer hair and goggles back then

had longer hair and goggles back then Gecko Moria was much thinner and had a pointy chin

was much thinner and had a pointy chin Monkey D. Dragon did not have his signature face tattoo

did not have his signature face tattoo Smoker was a small child with scruffier hair

One Piece theorists can only speculate on when Dragon got his face tattoo. It's also unknown if Blackbeard already gave Shanks his famous scar. Neither the manga nor the anime ever show his face clearly.

Either way, it's a very interesting look back to a different era in One Piece. To put this into perspective, Luffy wasn't even born yet.

They all changed the world in a significant way

Before going any further, there will be major spoilers from the One Piece manga. Either way, Roger's death is the most significant event in the entire series. It makes sense that several attendees would play a major role in the story:

Shanks would later become an Emperor of the Sea and lead a very powerful crew

would later become an Emperor of the Sea and lead a very powerful crew Buggy the Clown would fail his way upwards to become a Warlord, then an Emperor

would fail his way upwards to become a Warlord, then an Emperor Dracule Mihawk is considered the world's best swordsman and was a fierce rival to Shanks

is considered the world's best swordsman and was a fierce rival to Shanks Crocodile is a former Warlord and mastermind of the Cross Guild organization

is a former Warlord and mastermind of the Cross Guild organization Donquixote Doflamingo is another former Warlord that ran the criminal underworld

is another former Warlord that ran the criminal underworld Gecko Moria is a former Warlord who cursed Wano Country by stealing Shusui

is a former Warlord who cursed Wano Country by stealing Shusui Monkey D. Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army

is the leader of the Revolutionary Army Smoker would become a Vice Admiral that would regularly chase Luffy around

Luffy is the main protagonist of the One Piece series, yet he's already had significant interactions with everybody on this list. Anybody who was anybody attended Roger's final moments.

