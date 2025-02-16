One Piece volume 111 cover reveals official colors for Loki and the Elbaph Straw Hats

One Piece volume 111 will officially launch in Japan on March 4, 2025. The chapters included in this volume wrap up the narration of the Egghead Incident to introduce a new adventure set on Elbaph. Following their escape from Dr Vegapunk’s futuristic island, the Straw Hat Pirates finally arrive in the fabled homeland of the Giant Race.

Ad

Temporarily separated from their companions, Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Vinsmoke Sanji, and Chopper begin to explore Elbaph. Things get particularly interesting as Luffy has an unexpected encounter with Loki, the “Accursed Prince”. With three weeks to wait until One Piece volume 111 hits the shelves, a sneak peek of its cover has already been released, allowing fans to feast their eyes on Eiichiro Oda’s latest artwork.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1140.

Ad

Trending

One Piece features Loki and the Straw Hat Pirates on the first Elbaph Arc volume cover

Expand Tweet

Ad

In anticipation of the upcoming release of One Piece volume 111, fans can have a look at the cover on X, where the official account of the pirate-themed franchise has revealed what it will look like, along with a video of Eiichiro Oda’s work on the project. The video shows the entire production process of the cover, from the initial sketch to the final realization.

As can be seen on X, courtesy of the official One Piece account, the cover of volume 111 features Loki and the six Straw Hats that Road tried to trap in his personal diorama, namely Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Vinsmoke Sanji, and Chopper.

Ad

It must be noted that after arriving on Elbaph, Luffy and the others started donning garments with a theme of the island’s atmosphere. Elbaph and the Giants are Oda’s clear homage to Norse mythology, with the island’s inhabitants, culture, and even geography being based on Viking Age Scandinavia.

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As such, all of the Straw Hats are dressed in Viking-like clothing, for an aggressive look that suits especially well on the Monster Trio members. The cover of One Piece volume 111 allows fans to enjoy the official colors of these iconic outfits.

Ad

In the illustration’s foreground, Nami, Usopp, and Chopper are depicted running away as if their lives depended on it, their faces filled with panic. Needless to say, this is a vivid portrayal of their reaction to Elbaph’s savage wilderness.

Behind them stand Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji. Energetic as usual, Luffy dons a red fur coat and a black helmet as he brandishes a colossal battle-ax. Zoro has unsheathed one of his three swords and looks particularly good in a greenish outfit that mirrors his signature hair color. As for Sanji, he is decked out in a blueish suit of armor, resembling a gallant medieval knight.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Loki is in the backdrop, but dominates the scene, towering over Luffy and the others as he smiles with his typical grin. The “Accursed Prince” is shown to have dark purple hair, which only contributes to his intimidating aura. The drawing depicts the mighty Giant in his current condition, which sees him bound to Elbaph’s Treasure Tree Adam by Seastone chains.

The grey-green palette of the cover’s background, coupled with the chains around Loki’s body, evokes the image of the Giant tied to Elbaph’s largest and most iconic tree. The cover is completed with bright orange writing with the name and logo of the franchise.

Ad

The video revealed that Oda experimented with different hair colors for Loki before ultimately deciding on purple. Oda even considered the intriguing possibility of giving Loki green hair, much like Zoro’s distinctive hair, which could have added another layer to the numerous narrative parallels between these two characters.

Elbaph's Treasure Tree Adam as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Zoro and Loki are linked by several shared traits, which include their mirroring introductions, early interactions with Luffy, similar warrior spirit, and concealed underlying kindness. In any case, Loki’s smirk and imposing figure as he towers over the Straw Hats sets the mood for the Elbaph Arc, foreshadowing a narrative filled with unpredictable twists.

Ad

Elbaph was first mentioned during the Little Garden Arc and has since been one of the most anticipated destinations on the Straw Hat crew's journey. Known as the mightiest country in the world due to the formidable physical strength and incredibly large bodies of the Giants, Elbaph is also rich in history and mythology, its folklore being intertwined with the legend of “Sun God” Nika.

The Elbaph Arc has only just begun, and it promises to be the culmination of years of narrative buildup, bringing together all the convergent subplots to meet the fandom’s all-time high expectations for the story’s climax.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback