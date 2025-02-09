One Piece chapter 1140: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1140 is set to release on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. As Luffy prepares to fight Scopper Gaban for the key to Loki’s cuffs, fans are expecting the next installment to all but exclusively focus on this coming fight.

Sadly, fans will be left wanting for details thanks to verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1140 being unavailable prior as of this article’s writing. While spoilers are expected to eventually come, it’s unprecedented to see them arrive during a voluntary break week for mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

However, fans do at least have official release information via official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. In addition to breaking down this issue, this article will speculate on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1140 and more.

One Piece chapter 1140 release date and time

Scopper Gaban's introduction sets up a true show of the Roger Pirates' strength in One Piece chapter 1140 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1140 officially releases at 12 AM JST on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Japan. A majority of overseas readers will instead see the issue be made available on Sunday, February 23. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1140 go live early in the morning on Monday, February 24 like Japanese readers. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1140 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, February 24, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1140

Another Gaban flashback focused on Gol D. Roger and Silvers Rayleigh may also be coming in One Piece chapter 1140 (Image via Toei Animation)

For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1140 immediately upon its official release. TViz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service are free options, but limit how much of a series users can read overall. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ offers full access to One Piece and more series in exchange for a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee.

One Piece chapter 1139 recap

One Piece chapter 1139 began with a shift in focus back to Aurust Castle and the Romance Dawn Trio and Road. They were still struggling to find the key to Loki’s cuffs, eventually finding the throne room. They also found the magic circle the Holy Knights used, with Luffy recognizing it but not realizing from where. A voice then called out to them before a giant ax was thrown at Road, who dodged out of the way but dropped Nami, Luffy, and Zoro.

After all three landed safely, they turned to find someone sitting on the throne. Road called him “Ya-san,” but it was clearly an elderly Scopper Gaban. Ya-san revealed he came here because he sensed the Holy Knights’ Haki, but expressed joy at finding Luffy instead. Ya-san also revealed that he’s Colon’s father and Ripley’s common law husband before lecturing Luffy and co about the danger Loki posed, but was ignored by them.

This led him to remember his times with Roger and Rayleigh, smiling while telling Road to push the royal throne. Focus shifted to the party, where Oimo told a story about Gaban killing a hundred pirates with nothing but two axes, cutting down every tree on a mountain in the process and earning him the Mountain Eater alias. The issue ended with Gaban showing Luffy and co where to find the key to Loki’s cuffs, but saying they’d need to fight him for it.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1140 (speculative)

One Piece chapter 1140 will likely open up with a continued focus on Gaban and Luffy as their upcoming fight begins. Luffy is unlikely to go into Gear 5 immediately here, instead likely wanting to experience what Gaban’s power is like before getting serious.

Chapter 1140 should also give focus to either Shamrock and Gunko, or the Gorosei and the World Government. Either focus will likely confirm that Shamrock’s requested ally has come, and that their return to Elbaph is imminent to enact their plan of subjugating the Giants.

