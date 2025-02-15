One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1140 spoilers

With chapter 1139 setting up Scopper Gaban versus Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece fans are expecting chapter 1140 to open with the start of this highly anticipated bout. While fans are somewhat split on how the fight will go and what its ultimate outcome will be, the community is unified in its belief that this fight will be the installment’s main focus.

However, there’s no way to know for sure what One Piece chapter 1140 will focus on since verifiable spoilers for the issue have yet to be shared as of this article’s writing. Fans likewise won’t know this information anytime soon, as the series’ leaker community typically begins sharing spoilers roughly halfway through the chapter’s release week.

That being said, there are some developments fans can count on being present in One Piece chapter 1140 given what the Elbaph Arc has been focusing on. Of course, Luffy’s fight against Gaban is expected to at least begin in the issue, but it may not be fully finished by the chapter’s end given other important events currently occurring.

One Piece chapter 1140 will likely start Luffy vs Gaban before shifting focus, likely to Figarland Shamrock

One Piece, chapter 1140, should open with Luffy first questioning why Gaban wants to fight him. As Gaban explains, Luffy will likely comment something to the effect of feeling bad for wailing on someone as old as Silvers Rayleigh. This will likely upset Gaban, prompting him to launch a massive attack on Luffy without warning to show how truly strong he is. This will likely be communicated either via Roronoa Zoro saying as much or his expression saying this.

Luffy, in turn, will likely start laughing, agreeing to take Gaban seriously from the start after realizing how powerful he is. As Luffy begins transforming into his Gear 5 state, Gaban will likely recognize something about the transformation and make this visibly apparent. A teaser flashback panel focusing on what Roger and his crew found at Laugh Tale may appear here before returning to the present, where Luffy is fully transformed and ready to go.

One Piece chapter 1140 should stick with the pair as they begin trading blows seriously, with Gaban likely able to keep up with Gear 5 as well as anyone else has thus far. Gaban will also likely prove that he’s a more seasoned warrior than Luffy, which may play a key role in giving him an advantage over the young upstart. However, each will likely express their joy at this battle despite each being disadvantaged in one way or another.

The focus should then shift to elsewhere in Elbaph, most likely the village near Aurust Castle. Sanji and some of the others present should sense the fight taking place between Luffy and Gaban, especially if they’re using Haki and the former is in Gear 5. One of the Giants who notices this along with Sanji should explain to him that this is Gaban’s power, while Sanji adds that he also senses Luffy.

To close out the issue, the focus will likely shift to Figarland Shamrock and Gunko, who’ll likely either be arriving at their destination or about to do so. Dialogue from them should indicate their next moves, as well as elaborate on their true goals. The chapter will likely end by teasing the introduction of the Holy Knight they requested for reinforcements as they left Elbaph.

