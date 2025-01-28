6 iconic movie fights between canon One Piece characters, explained

The world-famous One Piece franchise features fifteen anime movies focused on the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. Much like the regular anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's enthralling manga, these movies are produced and released by Toei Animation.

Broadly speaking, the movies can be seen as non-canon, alternate stories that complement One Piece's main plot for entertainment purposes. One Piece author Eiichiro Oda hasn't always been directly involved in the movie projects, but in some cases, he has participated in their development.

One Piece movies are mostly based on stand-alone plots, featuring filler characters and storylines. That said, some movies serve as a rare and refreshing opportunity to see brand-new fights between prominent characters that are fully part of One Piece's established canon.

The most important movie fights between canon One Piece characters

6) Sabo vs Lucci

Sabo vs Lucci in One Piece Film: Gold (Image via Toei Animation)

Given their opposed allegiances, the World Government's formidable assassin, Rob Lucci, and the Revolutionary Army's second-in-command, Sabo, are sworn enemies destined to clash. Much to the delight of fans, this is shown in One Piece Film: Gold. Lucci goes to Gran Tesoro, leading a fleet tasked with destroying the island to kill Luffy and Gild Tesoro.

Suddenly, Sabo appears to stop the attack. As Sabo unleashes the Flame-Flame Fruit's Logia powers, Lucci enters his Hybrid Zoan transformation, and the two begin to battle on the fleet's flagship. The two fight to a stalemate until Gild Tesoro's unconscious body falls between them, which is sent flying by Luffy's Gear 4 attack.

During the battle, Lucci does not use his Awakening form, a formidable Zoan transformation that fans saw him using in the Egghead Arc. That said, One Piece Film: Gold takes place around the time of the Dressrosa Arc. Perhaps Lucci was not yet capable of entering his Awakened form at that time. This may explain why he didn't use it in the fight against Sabo.

Lucci and Sabo interact with mutual respect, describing their motives without insulting each other, as their completely opposite ideologies would suggest. Despite being shown in a movie, this fight can be considered canon, as One Piece author Eiichiro Oda revealed in the special publication Volume 777 that he drew it himself.

5) Kizaru vs Z

Kizaru vs Zephyr in One Piece Film: Z (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Film: Z is widely acknowledged as one of the best movies in the franchise, largely due to Z's remarkable character. A former Admiral who felt betrayed by the Navy and the World Government, Z plots to destroy the entire New World in order to kill all the pirates in it. This leads him to clash with both the Straw Hats and the Marines.

Z eventually grows fond of Luffy and decides to face the impending Marine fleet led by Admiral Kizaru in order to let Luffy and his comrades escape. Accepting his fate, Z marches towards the Marine army to confront them head-on. Kizaru strikes Z with his Yasakani no Magatama technique, leaving him injured badly, with several laser holes in his body.

In a heartbreaking moment, Z stands on his feet and attacks Kizaru and the others one last time before succumbing, with the officers barely holding back their tears as Z is the very person who taught them how to fight. Indeed, Z had served as the instructor of the Marines for many years.

With no regrets, Z announces that he will give his students one last training lesson. Kizaru and the other Navy officers couldn't help but cry at being forced to kill their teacher. Z's touching last stand ends at the hands of Kizaru, who mortally wounded the former after giving him a respectful farewell. Vice Admiral Doberman and other Marines witness the scene in tears.

4) Zoro vs Fujitora

Zoro vs Fujitora in One Piece: Stampede (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece: Stampede is an action-packed movie in which a chaotic pirate festival provides the setting for several heated battles. This includes the confrontation between Marine Admiral Issho "Fujitora" and the Straw Hat crew's second-in-command, the green-haired Roronoa Zoro.

This movie gave fans another chance to see a faceoff between these two formidable swordsmen, who had already clashed twice during the Dressrosa Arc. As part of the fleet sent to Delta Island to stop Douglas Bullet, Fujitora jumps from his ship to attack Zoro, who is among the many pirates present on the shore.

Zoro blocks Fujitora's strike, and the two begin to fight fiercely. Fujitora uses his Devil Fruit-enhanced swordsmanship to perform a technique called Gravity Blade: Angry Tiger. This sends Zoro flying, but he retaliates by using Three Sword Style: 1080 Pound Phoenix and Ultra Tiger Hunt to push back the Admiral.

Seeing that Bullet has made his move, Fujitora leaves the scene after using his Press-Press Fruit to bring down a meteorite and throw it at Zoro. However, Zoro counters the attack by unleashing his Three Sword Style: Billion-fold World Trichiliocosm to bisect the meteorite.

Before Zoro could take action again to stop the two halves from precipitating on the bystanders, Dracule Mihawk appears out of nowhere and effortlessly blasts away the falling rocks. While the fight is amazing, what truly leaves the fans in awe is the unexpected Mihawk cameo.

3) Zoro vs Sanji

Zoro vs Sanji in One Piece: The Cursed Holy Sword (Image via Toei Animation)

Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji are known for having a comedic rivalry based on their diametrically opposed temperaments. As their contrasting personalities come into conflict, Zoro and Sanji get into silly arguments. They are always at odds, resulting in hilarious gags that have become a hallmark of One Piece's comic relief.

Despite their constant bickering, there's a deep-seated respect between Zoro and Sanji, which emphasizes their invaluable contribution to the Straw Hat crew. Granted, Zoro is superior to Sanji in terms of fighting ability, and the series has highlighted a palpable difference in power and presence between the two.

The only time Zoro and Sanji have a real battle is in the movie One Piece: The Cursed Holy Sword, which gives fans a glimpse of how a serious fight between them might go. In this movie, Zoro separates himself from the crew to join his former friend Saga. As Zoro threatens a woman named Maya, Sanji tries to stop him, and the two begin to fight.

After a few exchanges of blows, in which both dodge each other's attacks, Zoro mocks Sanji for putting himself in a vulnerable position against a swordsman. Zoro then uses the sword in his mouth to block Sanji's kick. Next, he uses his other two swords to attack Sanji before he can react, leaving him injured badly. Soon after, Zoro leaves the scene while Chopper and Nami tend to Sanji's wounds.

This fight is brutal, as Zoro overpowers Sanji and cuts him down in cold blood. Fortunately, Zoro snaps out of it after realizing that the Seven Stars Sword has corrupted Saga's mind. Zoro and Luffy then try to stop Saga, but he overpowers them several times. Finally, Zoro defeats Saga in a dramatic showdown, freeing him from the sword's curse.

2) Shanks vs Kizaru

Shanks vs Kizaru in One Piece Film: Red (Image via Toei Animation)

A battle between a Yonko and an Admiral is a spectacle that One Piece fans will never get bored of, especially if it involves the charismatic and highly powerful "Red Hair" Shanks. In One Piece Film: Red, Shanks faces Kizaru to protect his adoptive daughter, a girl named Uta.

Also, a childhood friend of Luffy, Uta, had enacted a plan to bring people into a utopian dream world where everyone can live free of suffering thanks to her unique Devil Fruit powers. This prompts the World Government to send Kizaru and Fujitora to kill her. As Kizaru attempts to eliminate Uta, Shanks steps in to protect the girl.

Kizaru attacks Shanks with his signature technique, Yasakani no Magatama, but Shanks deflects the laser barrage with his sword, Gryphon. The "Red Hair" then sends a flying slash at Kizaru, which the Admiral dodges. As Kizaru uses his Glint-Glint Fruit to leap back at light speed, Shanks showcases enough swiftness to intercept and outpace his movement.

Fast as mercury, the "Red Hair" places his sword at Kizaru's throat, forcing the Admiral to surrender. This scene is incredibly cool, but Shanks is far from done. When the Navy forces make another attempt to take Uta, Shanks unleashes a Conqueror's Haki blast as a warning shot, and it is powerful enough to render Vice Admirals unconscious from the aura alone.

Even Fujitora and Kizaru are impressed by the power of Shanks' Haki. The formidable "Red Hair" yells that Uta is his daughter and a precious part of his family. This declaration of intent leaves the Marines with no other choice but to retreat, especially as Fujitora notes that it will be unwise to start a war in a place full of civilians.

1) Luffy vs Z

Luffy vs Zephyr in One Piece Film: Z (Image via Toei Animation)

The fight between Z and Luffy in One Piece Film: Z takes fans on an emotional rollercoaster, as the natural instinct to cheer on the main protagonist is challenged by the admiration for Z's steadfast resolve.

Z fights a furious second battle with Luffy after easily defeating him in their first encounter. This time, the old former Admiral and the captain of the Straw Hats face off on the volcanic island of Piriodo. The battle escalates quickly, with Luffy and Z exchanging fierce blows. As the battle rages on, the energy of both combatants begins to dwindle.

Despite the fatigue caused by his old age, Z continues to uphold his principles. Equally resolute, Luffy refuses to give up. After complimenting Luffy on his bravery, Z uses his Smash Blaster to match the young pirate captain's Gear 3: Gigant Pistol technique.

Luffy eventually manages to crack Z's huge mechanical arm, but the former Admiral reveals a smaller cybernetic limb. The two then resume their confrontation, imbuing their fists with Armament Haki Hardening before clashing fiercely. Luffy and Z hit each other hard several times, with Kuzan "Aokiji" watching the struggle from a distance.

Z strikes Luffy with a powerful punch to the stomach, but Luffy retaliates with a blow that knocks Z's glasses off. After recalling his memories, Z challenges Luffy for a final bout, which sees both of them collapsing from exhaustion. Impressed by Luffy's determination, Z decides to use the last of his energy to hold off the Marines, allowing Luffy and his comrades to escape and continue their adventure.

