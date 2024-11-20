The 5 longest One Piece arcs (& the 5 shortest)

Since its debut in 1997, One Piece has built a compelling narrative that few franchises can match. As the Straw Hat Pirates embark on their journey, fans are catapulted into a grand tale of adventure and friendship. One Piece stands out for its unique blend of epic, comedy, and mystery, depicting an ever-evolving world that serves as the background for the adventures of Luffy and his crewmates.

The story consists of many arcs, each brimming with new characters, fascinating locations, and unpredictable events. Every arc has unique features, but most of them revolve around the Straw Hats arriving on a remote island where they fight to free the citizens from an oppressive villain.

While this pattern may seem repetitive, it’s a successful formula, considering that One Piece has kept the audience hooked for decades. Some arcs are quite long, often exceeding a hundred chapters, while others are rather short, mostly serving as a narrative setup for future events. That said, all One Piece arcs are instrumental to the main plot.

Trending

5 longest arcs in the One Piece manga, ranked from shortest to longest

5) Skypiea

The Skypiea Arc in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Skypiea Arc begins with chapter 237 and ends with chapter 302, for 66 chapters. After hearing tales about a lost city of gold in the sky, the Straw Hat Pirates arrive on Skypiea, where they get involved in the three-way conflict between the Shandians, the Skypieans, and Enel’s God Army.

Epitomizing a sense of adventure and the quest for freedom, the Skypiea Arc explores a breathtaking environment while delving into the emotional backstory of Kalgara and Mont Blanc Noland. This poignant flashback sets up the final confrontation between Enel and Luffy, where the young pirate overpowers the self-proclaimed “God.”

With his final blow to Enel, Luffy rings Shandora’s golden bell, legitimizing Noland's claims and his descendant Cricket's beliefs. The Skypiea Arc goes from episode 153 to episode 195 in the anime adaptation.

4) Egghead

The Egghead Arc in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

In the One Piece manga, the Egghead Arc runs for 68 chapters, going from chapter 1058 to chapter 1125. The anime adaptation is still in progress, with the arc's climax scheduled to air in April 2025. After leaving Wano, the Straw Hats arrive on Egghead, the futuristic island where Dr Vegapunk’s laboratory is located.

The World Government decides to kill Vegapunk for his research on forbidden subjects, which leads to a chaotic conflict as Rob Lucci, Borsalino “Kizaru,” and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn attack Egghead. The situation escalates into an incident of global significance when Kizaru mortally strikes Vegapunk, triggering the transmission of a pre-recorded message.

Determined to stop the broadcast, all of the Gorosei arrive on Egghead, summoned by Saint Saturn. After exploring the heartbreaking past of Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney, the narration returns to the present. Vegapunk’s message reveals some of the One Piece world’s most shocking secrets while the Five Elders spring into action with their fiendish powers.

3) Whole Cake Island

The Whole Cake Island in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Whole Cake Island Arc lasts for 78 chapters. It starts in chapter 825 and ends in chapter 902. Luffy, Nami, Brook, and Chopper head to Big Mom’s dominion to rescue Sanji, who has been forced to marry the Yonko’s daughter Charlotte Pudding. The Straw Hats and their associates soon find more allies as they get involved in Capone Bege’s plot to assassinate Big Mom.

Meanwhile, Sanji’s sad past and mysterious ties to the Vinsmoke Family come to light. Luffy and the others put their plan into action, but things get complicated as Big Mom conspires to kill the Vinsmokes. Luffy starts fighting Big Mom’s strongest son and subordinate, the formidable Charlotte Katakuri.

Katakuri combines his Devil Fruit abilities with his masterful Observation Haki to dodge all of Luffy's attacks, outclassing him. However, the fight ends in a mutual knockout when Luffy pushes himself beyond his limits and awakens the same power as Katakuri. The arc covers almost 100 episodes in the anime, beginning with episode 783 and ending with episode 877.

2) Dressrosa

The Dressrosa Arc in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Dressrosa Arc breaks the one hundred chapters barrier, taking up 102 installments of the manga from chapter 700 to chapter 801. The anime adaptation is even longer, starting with episode 629 and ending with episode 746. It all begins when Luffy and the others team up with Trafalgar Law and the Wano-native samurai Kinemon to infiltrate Dressrosa.

The Straw Hats must bear the burden of freeing Dressrosa from Donquixote Doflamingo’s tyrannical rule, which proves to be a complex task given Admiral Fujitora's presence on the island. Luffy temporarily reunites with his sworn brother Sabo, who seizes the Flame-Flame Fruit to continue Ace’s legacy. Meanwhile, Doflamingo brutally defeats Law.

In the decisive confrontation, Luffy uses his Gear 4 transformation to overwhelm Doflamingo, smashing the former Celestial Dragon from the sky to the ground. Following this satisfying conclusion, seven pirate crews pledge their loyalty to the Straw Hats, establishing the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.

1) Wano

The Wano Arc in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Wano Arc is by far the longest in One Piece. In the manga, it begins in chapter 909 and ends in chapter 1057, for a total of 149 chapters. The anime adaptation reaches an absurd number of 196 episodes, from episode 890 to episode 1085. In a continuous swing of emotions, the arc's plot is divided into three acts, each distinguished by its fair share of revelations, plot twists, and pivotal moments.

Several years before the present narration, Kozuki Oden died heroically after fighting a desperate battle to stop Kaido from taking over Wano. An epic flashback reveals Oden’s acquaintance with Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger while teasing the moment the Roger Pirates reached Laugh Tale and witnessed the One Piece treasure.

In the present time, the Straw Hat Pirates team up with the Kid Pirates, the Heart Pirates, Oden’s son Momonosuke and his retainers – the Red Scabbards – as well as Marco and many others, including Kaido’s son Yamato, to overthrow Kaido. Meanwhile, Kaido allies with Big Mom.

A fierce battle ensues on the island of Onigashima, featuring amazing twists and turns such as the debut of Zoro’s new Conqueror’s Haki-based sword style and, above all, the onset of the iconic Gear 5 transformation, which gives Luffy the same cartoonish powers as “Sun God” Nika.

Eventually, the conflict results in the defeat of Kaido, Big Mom, and their subordinates. Wano is finally freed from the oppression, and the One Piece world will never be the same again, as Kaido and Big Mom are stripped of their Yonko titles. At the same time, Luffy is appointed as one of the new Yonko.

5 shortest arcs in the One Piece manga, ranked from longest to shortest

5) Romance Dawn

The Romance Dawn Arc in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The very first arc in the series, the Romance Dawn Arc, spans the first seven chapters of the manga and the first four episodes of the anime. It introduces fans to Luffy’s past, showing how he got his Devil Fruit powers and received his signature straw hat from Shanks. After this flashback, the story returns to the present as Luffy begins his pirate adventure.

Luffy sets sail from Windmill Village and meets Koby, a timid boy who dreams of joining the Marines. Together, the two head for Shells Town in search of Roronoa Zoro, a famous bounty hunter whom Luffy wants to make his comrade. Zoro’s ambition to become the World’s Strongest Swordsman is revealed as he joins Luffy, marking the beginning of the Straw Hat Pirates.

4) Levely

The Levely Arc in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Levely Arc is six chapters long, from chapter 903 to chapter 908 of the One Piece manga. After the events of Whole Cake Island, the news of Luffy's exploits against Big Mom, Katakuri, and Cracker are reported to the world. While Luffy and the others head to Wano to reunite with their crewmates, the royalty from all over the world gather at Mary Geoise for the Levely.

The Revolutionary Army plans to infiltrate the council to rescue Kuma, who the Celestial Dragons have enslaved. Unbeknownst to all, a mysterious individual called Imu-sama sits on Mary Geoise's Empty Throne as the supreme leader of the World Government. Notably, the events of the Levely aren't shown but only teased, with the arc's actual developments being revealed later in the story.

3) Loguetown

The Loguetown Arc in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Loguetown Arc unfolds in five chapters, from chapter 96 to chapter 100 of the One Piece manga. The Straw Hats complete their journey in the East Blue to finally enter the perilous Grand Line. They arrive in the same town where the late Pirate King was born and executed but run into trouble as enemies old and new stand in their way.

Seeking revenge on Luffy for his previous defeat, Buggy tricks and almost kills the young pirate, who only survives due to allegedly unfathomable circumstances. A powerful Marine officer named Smoker handily subdues Luffy but fails to arrest him due to Monkey D. Dragon. Since then, Smoker has been relentlessly pursuing Luffy. As for Dragon, he is the leader of the Revolutionary Army and is later revealed to be Luffy's father.

2) Return to Sabaody

The Return to Sabaody Arc in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

In the five installments between chapter 598 and chapter 602, this short arc shows the reunion of the Straw Hat Pirates, who had been separated by Bartholomew Kuma two years earlier. Eager to begin their journey into the New World, the Straw Hats reunite on the Sabaody Archipelago after a two-year training.

Before setting sail for Fish-Man Island, however, Luffy and the others must deal with the grotesque threat posed by the Fake Straw Hat Pirates, a bunch of impostors who have tried to impersonate them to exploit their reputation. Despite the unexpected nuisance and the Navy’s attempt to stop them, the Straw Hats come together and resume their adventure, picking up from where they left off.

1) Reverse Mountain

The Reverse Mountain Arc in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Reverse Mountain Arc runs for five chapters, beginning in chapter 101 and ending in chapter 105 of the One Piece manga. In the anime, it’s adapted in episodes 62 and 63. After escaping from Rogue Town, the Straw Hats arrive on Reverse Mountain, a special place where the four seas flow into the Grand Line’s first section.

There, they meet Crocus, the keeper of the local lighthouse. A former member of the Roger Pirates, Crocus lives on Reverse Mountain with Laboon, a large whale left in his care by the late Rumbar Pirates. Luffy bonds with Laboon and agrees to meet the whale again after circumnavigating the entire Grand Line.

During their time on Reverse Mountain, the Straw Hats meet Miss Wednesday and Mr 9, two mysterious individuals later revealed to be Baroque Works agents. Granted, Miss Wednesday is none other than Nefertari Vivi, the Princess of Arabasta, who has infiltrated the organization to learn the identity of its leader.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback