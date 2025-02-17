One Piece chapter 1140 confirms release schedule through early March

Monday, February 17, 2025 saw the official release week for One Piece chapter 1140 begin, in turn bringing with it the first verifiable spoilers on the upcoming installment. Likewise, X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece (Pew) has allegedly revealed that there will be no break week following chapter 1140’s release.

Ad

While this news still isn’t official thanks to One Piece chapter 1140 having yet to be released as of this article’s writing, Pew’s information is historically proven accurate week after week. Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing what the series’ near-future could look like in terms of narrative as new chapters are set to come through early March 2025.

One Piece chapter 1140 seems set to restart Oda’s preferred released schedule as March arrives

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the alleged confirmation that mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s story will not be taking a break after One Piece chapter 1140’s release, some key information is confirmed and suggested. At the very least, fans now know that the manga series will begin March 2025 with an official release in the form of chapter 1141. Chapter 1140 is slated for a Monday, February 24 official release, and 1141 for Monday, March 3, each at 12AM Japanese Standard Time.

Ad

What this news also suggests, but doesn’t confirm, is that Oda is restarting his typical three-on-one-off release schedule. For several years, Oda has seemed to prefer this approach, which sees him release three chapters in a row before taking one scheduled break week. Excluding sudden breaks or hiatuses lasting longer than a week, this has been the predominant pacing of releases for Oda’s story for quite some time now.

Ad

Fans are also extremely satisfied with it, as it gives them a consistent cadence to count on while also ensuring Oda gets the rest time he apparently feels he needs and is comfortable with. However, the series’ community has expressed a nearly universal agreement that Oda could easily switch to a bi-weekly schedule without issue on their part. In any case, it seems that Oda’s preferred production pace will resume with One Piece chapter 1140’s release.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, there are no other verifiable spoilers for chapter 1140 available as of this article’s writing. This is typical, as Pew and other leakers typically don’t begin sharing significantly detailed leaks before the roughly halfway point of the manga’s release week. In turn, fans can expect more information in the coming days.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today but progressing through its final saga. The series is the best-selling manga of all time globally, with well over 500 million copies in circulation. The series has been adapted into both a television anime and a live-action project, with a readaptation anime series coming from Netflix and Wit Studios.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback