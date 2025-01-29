10 best anime to watch if you like I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might As Well Try Mastering Magic

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might As Well Try Mastering Magic has become a hugely popular light novel and anime series. In this series, a corporate worker is reborn into a magical medieval world as Liam, the youngest son of an impoverished noble family.

Embracing his new identity, Liam pursues his lifelong dream of learning magic in hopes of restoring his family’s wealth and status. With its compelling tale of a reincarnated office worker mastering magic to rescue his noble family from ruin, it's no surprise I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin has won over many fans.

For fans of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin series, here are 10 anime recommendations to fill the void with more top-notch isekai, fantasy, and action.

1. The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via Silver Link. and Studio Palette)

This exciting isekai anime follows a skilled assassin who gets reincarnated into a fantasy world as Lugh Tuatha Dé, the son of a family of assassins serving nobility. Much like I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, it focuses heavily on a protagonist striving for excellence in combat arts.

Lugh quickly masters both weapons and magic thanks to formidable abilities honed in his previous life. As he navigates political intrigue and family duties in his new aristocratic life, Lugh repeatedly proves why his moniker of the "Finest Assassin" is well deserved.

With gorgeous animation, captivating action sequences, and layered storytelling, The World's Finest Assassin makes for an easy recommendation.

2. How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J.C. Staff)

When Kazuya Souma gets summoned into another world to save the struggling Kingdom of Elfrieden, the university student puts his expertise in administration and economics to work.

Backed by talented advisors, Kazuya implements far-reaching institutional reforms and innovations to stabilize and strengthen the kingdom. The creative solutions provide plenty of entertaining policy debate akin to a governance isekai.

On top of the calculated statecraft, our calculative hero shows a knack for winning over powerful ladies to back his cause. How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom also nicely balances its heavier fare with comedic moments, ensuring another binge-worthy selection for fans of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin.

3. Wise Man's Grandchild

Wise Man's Grandchild (Image via Silver Link.)

For fans of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin who love to see overpowered isekai protagonists, Wise Man’s Grandchild is a strong pick. When Merlin reincarnates Shin Wolford into his new world, he decides to raise the baby with extreme affection.

This grandfatherly "wise man" showers Shin with intense magical instruction right from birth. The result is an absurdly overpowered young protagonist who enrolls at a magic academy and blows away his peers' skills.

Beyond the wish-fulfillment fantasy of an OP MC demolishing every obstacle with ease, the story also focuses on Shin’s relationships and his efforts to fit into society despite his overwhelming abilities. Beautiful animation and an intriguing magic system help elevate it into a gratifying anime.

4. The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

When Shingo Ichinomiya dies unexpectedly in modern Japan, he awakens as Wendelin Von Benno Baumeister, the eighth son of a poor baron family in a fantasy world.

Armed with future knowledge and a quick aptitude for magic, Wendelin quickly masters advanced spells and earns favor through his magical prowess and adventuring. Before long, this innovative eighth son earns an imposing reputation, completely overturning his family’s fortunes.

Alongside the great world-building details and fun characters, watching Wendelin gain power and status is immensely satisfying. If you enjoyed following Liam’s growth in I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, you’ll surely like The 8th Son too.

5. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

For readers intrigued by the daily life portions from I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, whether Liam is practicing magic or negotiating his noble obligations, Ascendance of a Bookworm offers the most immersive dive into creatively recreating civilization with otherworldly knowledge.

When bookworm Urano Motosu dies, she reawakens as frail five-year-old Myne in a medieval fantasy world reminiscent of historical Europe. Retaining her love of books, Myne attempts to produce her own volumes despite the Kingdom of Ehrenfest restricting access to bookmaking to the elite.

Determined to revive the printing and papermaking arts, which have been lost over time, Myne faces constant adversity, from her weak body to social status hindrances. The story brilliantly blends drama and intrigue as Myne sparks a printing revolution with her passion for books.

6. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

When an unemployed otaku gets reborn as Rudeus Greyrat into a magical realm, he vows to make full use of this opportunity for redemption. As a prodigiously gifted child, Rudeus displays insatiable curiosity, which helps him rapidly acquire magical knowledge.

Many consider Rudeus the world’s strongest magician because of his meteoric growth. Beyond his badass spell performances, Mushoku Tensei delves profoundly into themes of regret, trauma, and world-building.

Supremely executed animation completes the total package of a monumental anime achievement. If you like I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, Mushoku Tensei should rank highly on your to-watch list.

7. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Image via Silver Link.)

After tripping on a rock, passionate gamer Katarina Claes suddenly wakes up as the villainous lady of a fictional otome game. Worse still, the game’s system predicts Katarina faces exile or death in every possible route.

With her fortunes looking grim, Katarina decides to avoid her bad endings by forming alliances and honing her charm. Hilarity ensues as dense Katarina remains oblivious to all the potential love interests falling for her as she frantically attempts to avoid the bad endings.

Beautiful modern anime aesthetics combine with over-the-top comedic scenes to produce confessedly addictive viewing. For fans of Liam’s magical journey in I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, My Next Life as a Villainess delivers heavy doses of levity within its fun isekai premise.

8. The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

College student Naofumi Iwatani is suddenly summoned to a parallel realm as its fabled Shield Hero. Unfortunately, Naofumi soon suffers betrayal by the kingdom he is sworn to protect. Labeled a criminal and robbed of resources, he faces discrimination and challenges, unlike the other heroes.

With only his wits and one loyal companion, Naofumi pushes past anger and adversity to grow strong enough to defend the world. The shield’s versatile abilities, ranging from support to offense, prove to be far more multifaceted than expected.

Following Naofumi’s inventive training to creatively overcome his handicapped state makes for inspired viewing. Fans of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin will find The Rising of the Shield Hero equally satisfying, with its underdog reclaiming power while critiquing systemic injustice.

9. Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy (Image via C2C)

In Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, ordinary high school student Makoto Misumi suddenly gets transported to an alternative world where he meets the god Tsukuyomi. When offered a chance for reincarnation in a fantasy world, Makoto jumps at the exciting opportunity.

He soon discovers that his new homeland, Tsukimichi, is slightly different. In this realm, humans are secondary to the beast and demon races that dominate the land. Thankfully, upon arrival, Makoto receives overwhelmingly potent abilities from his patron god, Tsukuyomi.

This allows Makoto to progress rapidly in honing his magical skills through self-driven training with companions like Tomoe and Mio. Tsukimichi’s refreshing take on world-building, stunning animation and a willful protagonist offer compelling adventure for I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin fans.

10. Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Seirei Gensouki provides another reincarnation setup nearly identical to I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, even down to inheriting a pendant relic. When a car accident kills Haruto Amakawa, he reawakens with memories intact as Rio in a fantasy world.

Struggling with his origins, Rio resolves to hone his latent abilities and explore his lineage while forging his own path. Seirei Gensouki hits its stride once Rio enrolls at a magic academy. The number of fiancées constantly expanding around Rio, plus his unbeatable magical aptitude, make for a gratifying isekai romp.

While Rio’s abilities may seem overpowered at times, the anime adds rewarding emotional layers by exploring his internal struggles.

Conclusion

Whether craving more noble intrigue, captivating magic training, or dangerous political turmoil from I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, these 10 series all provide exciting isekai adventures centered around protagonists rapidly acquiring abilities rivaling those of the most skilled magic casters in their new worlds.

The memorable character dynamics formed along their respective journeys present heartwarming and hilarious moments, sure to please fans of I’m a Noble on the Brink of Ruin’s balanced mix of humor and drama amid grim prospects.

