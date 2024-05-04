10 best anime to watch if you like Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm follows the story of Urano, a book-loving girl who dies and reincarnates as Myne, a sickly five-year-old peasant girl in a medieval fantasy world. She strives to become a librarian and devote her life to books once more, despite the rigid class divide and lack of printing technology in this new world.

With its innovative world-building that incorporates economics, politics, and technology organically through a book-loving protagonist, this series stands out within the popular isekai genre. If you love this unique anime, here are 10 more enthralling series to add to your watchlist.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Ascendance of a Bookworm

1) That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime (Image via Eight Bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is a popular isekai anime that focuses on world-building in an intricate fantasy realm. When corporate worker Satoru Mikami gets reborn as a slime monster, he uses his modern-world knowledge to develop a thriving civilization in his new world.

The resourceful slime gathers allies, builds housing and infrastructure, creates a political system, and even develops innovative magic techniques that improve lives. Fans of Ascendance of a Bookworm will love this innovative, knowledge-focused take on the isekai genre.

The resourceful protagonist and his endeavors to modernize his new fantasy home make for a very engaging watch.

2) Restaurant to Another World

Restaurant to Another World (Image via Silver Link)

Restaurant to Another World offers a relaxing isekai anime experience reminiscent of Ascendance of a Bookworm. Set in a small restaurant named simply "Western Cuisine Nekoya," it opens up to a fantasy world every Saturday.

The staff serves delicious food with care to the magical patrons who visit, and they get to know their stories intimately over meals. Through this cultural and culinary exchange, bonds are forged across the world.

Like Ascendance of a Bookworm, this show explores inventive ways two linked worlds interact through knowledge exchange and commerce. The beautifully crafted food will also appeal to fans of Myne’s creative crafting endeavors.

3) Spice and Wolf

Spice and Wolf (Image via Imagin)

Spice and Wolf has excellent medieval world-building and economic concepts akin to Ascendance of a Bookworm.

The story revolves around Kraft Lawrence, a merchant who travels with the wolf goddess Holo, exchanging goods and making profitable trades. Their intellectual discussions explore economic theory and various business strategies in depth, from currency value to risks and investments.

Fans will love how this anime explores theoretical economic ideas and even mercantilism in depth in an immersive medieval setting. The lead duo’s endearing relationship also adds to the cozy vibes.

4) Maoyu: Archenemy and Hero

Maoyu: Archenemy and Hero (Image via Arms)

This fantasy anime centers around the intriguing alliance between Yuusha, a hero on a mission to defeat the Demon Queen and rescue humanity, and the Demon Queen herself.

Recognizing that both sides have flaws, they decide to join forces to uplift and modernize society instead through agricultural, economic, and educational reforms.

Like Ascendance of a Bookworm, it has superb world-building that incorporates politics, economics, and technology innovatively through character-driven plots. Fans will also enjoy seeing the demon lord heroine impart her wisdom and knowledge.

5) Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Satelight)

When 30,000 Japanese gamers get transported into the virtual MMORPG Elder Tale in Log Horizon, they must use their gaming knowledge and mechanics to adjust to living in the unfamiliar magical game world.

Protagonist Shiroe leverages his strategic skills to negotiate politics, pioneer technological revolutions, and even draft a constitution to build a fair new society alongside his friends.

The brilliant world-building and innovative ways the characters apply real-world logic to navigate a fantastical universe make this isekai anime a must-watch for Ascendance of a Bookworm fans. The resourceful lead is also easy to root for.

6) The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent

The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent (Image via Diomedéa)

This lighthearted isekai anime follows office worker Sei, who gets reborn into a fantasy game-like world with magical powers.

Like Myne in Ascendance of a Bookworm, the show depicts an empowering journey as Sei leverages her knowledge and talents from her old life to carve out a new role. She pioneers new potion recipes and alchemy techniques that help the villagers around her.

The novel world-building, alchemy crafts, and potion-making skills also mirror Myne’s own creativity. The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent is a feel-good watch for Ascendance enthusiasts.

7) How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J.C.Staff)

When Kazuya is suddenly crowned king of the fading Kingdom of Elfrieden in How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom, he puts his administrative knowledge and background as a university student to use in order to restore prosperity.

Implementing policies based on modern disciplines like economics, political science, and sociology, he reforms agriculture, creates disaster response systems, and more.

Fans of Ascendance of a Bookworm will love Kazuya’s systematic and educated reform policies that transform Elfrieden. The intricate political world-building and focus on applied knowledge make this a fascinating isekai anime.

8) Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town (Image via Liden Films)

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town is a popular comedic isekai anime that focuses on Lloyd, a powerful young warrior raised in the secluded Last Dungeon who moves to a small town to experience the world.

Like Myne in Ascendance of a Bookworm, Lloyd’s fish-out-of-water journey adjusting to ordinary town life after growing up very differently is hilarious and heartwarming. The lovely world-building filled with charming villages and lush scenery also appeals to fans of the parent show's intricate setting.

9) Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Recovery of an MMO Junkie (Image via Signal.MD)

Thirty-year-old Moriko Morioka becomes addicted to the MMO game Fruits de Mer to escape the pressures of society in Recovery of an MMO Junkie. As she spends more time in-game as her character Hayashi, she builds meaningful friendships and gains confidence.

Fans of Ascendance of a Bookworm’s engaging escapist journeys will find this show echoes the same appeals through Moriko’s in-game adventures. The innovative look at modern Japanese NEET culture also parallels how Myne applies her old-world knowledge in new ways.

10) Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear (Image via EMT Squared)

In this lighthearted fantasy adventure anime, 15-year-old Yuna gets gifted in-game bear equipment by a god that she now wears in real life, giving her formidable power. As she levels up, she gains even more cute bear-themed outfits that let her easily defend her peaceful village.

Like Ascendance of a Bookworm, this show has fun fantasy world-building as the overpowered protagonist tries to live a relaxed life while inadvertently standing above others with her abilities. The light tone and cute bear outfit also appeal to the cozy charm of Ascendance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ascendance of a Bookworm has captivated audiences with its innovative world-building, resourceful protagonist, and focus on books and knowledge.

For fans longing for similar shows, isekai and fantasy anime like Log Horizon, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear, and Realist Hero deliver engrossing new worlds to get lost in and empowering knowledge-focused tales to fall in love with. Immerse yourself in these bookworm-approved new universes!

Related Links:-

Ascendance of a Bookworm part 3 gets anime adaptation by Wit Studio

10 best anime like Log Horizon

10 best Isekai anime of all time

List of Isekai anime

10 anime that motivate people to study hard