The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 reveals release window

Despite the Summer 2023 anime season set to begin this week, fans are already looking ahead to the Fall 2023 anime releases, such as The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2. While Summer 2023 is filled with great battle shonen hits, some fans are eagerly looking forward to Fall 2023’s seemingly slice-of-life and isekai-heavy lineup, based on current information.

This is especially true for The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2, which has continued its adaption of the smash-hit light novel series from author Yuki Tachibana and illustrator Yasuyuki Syuri. Given the shojo novel series's popularity, fans can’t wait to see the television anime adaptation continue taking this popularity to new heights.

Thus, the latest news for The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 has fans especially excited, with a release date and new key visual having been revealed for the series. This also marks the first information fans have received on the series in close to a year, further adding to the excitement around this latest update.

The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2 slated for release sometime in October 2023

The latest

Monday, July 3, 2023 saw Kadokawa release a new key visual and announce an October 2023 release window for The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2. This is the latest news to come on the anime season, following September 2022’s reveal of a two-minute long promotional video, which teased a 2023 return and revealed returning cast and new staff.

While the entire main cast and most of the staff from the first season are returning, there are a few notable replacements. Scott MacDonald is replacing Tomoyasu Hosoi as art director, while Katsuhiro Kawana is now credited as a music producer. This is not to be confused with returning staff member Aira Yuki, who is still being credited for “music produce.”

The key visual focuses on protagonist Sei Takanashi, an office worker who is one day summoned to the magic world of Salutania on her way home late at night. However, she soon discovers that this summoning is only a one-way trip, essentially meaning Sei has been kidnapped with no way home.

However, the unfazed Sei chooses to shoot for being a researcher at the Medicinal Flora Research Institute, known for its studies on various herbs and potions. While focusing on this new goal, Sei meets with the commander of the Third Order of Knights, seemingly the first of many aspects of her new life which will be influenced by her aptitude as a Saint.

The series was first published as a light novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro site, before being acquired by Fujimi Shobo and being printed under the Kadokawa Books imprint. A manga adaptation with art by Fujiazuki has been serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s online ComicWalker website publication since July 2017.

