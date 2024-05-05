10 best anime to watch if you like Wise Man’s Grandchild

Wise Man’s Grandchild follows Shin Wolford, a young man reincarnated into a magical world after dying in an accident. Adopted by the powerful magician Merlin Wolford, Shin aims to live his new life to the fullest using his enhanced magical abilities.

With its interesting take on the isekai genre, Wise Man's Grandchild is an engaging fantasy anime featuring a protagonist focused on using his power responsibly. Those who enjoyed the title can explore these 10 great anime with powerful main characters and magical school settings.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Wise Man’s Grandchild

1) The Irregular at Magic High School

The Irregular at Magic High School (Image via Madhouse)

The Irregular at Magic High School centers around Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, siblings enrolled at the prestigious First Magic High School.

While Tatsuya's magical abilities are unconventional due to his specialized skills in magic engineering and decomposition, he is extremely effective in combat and technical situations, making him a standout student.

Like Wise Man’s Grandchild, this title has a capable protagonist well-versed in magic, who stands above his peers. Tatsuya keeps his powerful combat skills hidden, similar to Shin’s restraint, a concept that may appeal to Wise Man's Grandchild fans. The school setting also provides many entertaining interactions and mage battles.

2) Chivalry of a Failed Knight

Chivalry of a Failed Knight (Image via Silver Link and Nexus)

This action-packed anime follows Ikki Kurogane as he attends Hagun Academy to become a Mage-Knight, a powerful warrior who can use both magic and weapons. Despite being a “Failed Knight” with low magical ability, Ikki is an incredible fighter thanks to his honed physical skills and senses.

Fans of Wise Man’s Grandchild will enjoy this title as it features a strong protagonist striving to develop his skills in a magical academy. Ikki aims to defy prejudices about his worth, echoing Shin’s responsible use of strength. The romantic subplot and magical duels will also appeal to the show's demographic.

3) The Asterisk War

The Asterisk War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the futuristic city of Rikka, powerful students transfer to academies to train as “Genestella,” endowed humans with superhuman abilities, and compete in tournaments. The main protagonist, Ayato, enrolls to investigate his missing sister's disappearance.

With school rivalries, an overpowered protagonist, and magical battles like Wise Man's Grandchild, this fast-paced anime will make for an entertaining watch. Ayato also keeps his true strength concealed like Shin from Wise Man’s Grandchild, which will appeal to viewers.

4) Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero

Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero (Image via Arms)

Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero follows fantasy world hero Akatsuki Ousawa returning to Earth after defeating the Demon Lord. He enrolls in a secret academy on Earth for future heroes to keep up his skills.

Wise Man’s Grandchild fans will enjoy this anime as it features another overpowered protagonist in a magic school setting, who tries to live a regular student life between intense battles. Akatsuki also aims to use his powers responsibly, beyond showing off like Shin. The ecchi elements will also appeal to fans of Wise Man’s Grandchild.

5) Chrome Shelled Regios

Chrome Shelled Regios (Image via Zexcs)

In a post-apocalyptic world, mutant beasts called Filth Monsters roam wastelands outside mobile cities. Protagonist Layfon Alseif enrolls in one such mobile city's academy, concealing his extraordinary fighting abilities that surpass that of his classmates.

With hidden powers and school rivalries, this action anime echoes Wise Man’s Grandchild’s plotlines and will make for an exciting watch. Viewers will find Layfon's struggle to keep his true strength hidden very engaging, like Shin's arc from Wise Man’s Grandchild.

6) The Misfit of Demon King Academy

The Misfit of Demon King Academy (Image via Silver Link)

After destroying the world as a Demon King, Anos enrolls in the Demon King Academy when he reincarnates 2000 years later to find his name tarnished. He must reclaim his title as the strongest Demon King by outshining his descendants.

Wise Man’s Grandchild fans will enjoy watching an overpowered protagonist navigating through a magical academy while correcting mistaken perceptions of his ability. Anos' immense powers compared to his peers mirrors Shin's own contrast in strength.

7) Anti-Magic Academy: The 35th Test Platoon

Anti-Magic Academy: The 35th Test Platoon (Image via Silver Link)

Set in a world where magic caused great catastrophe in the past, the AntiMagic Academy now trains Inquisitors to harness magic and counter users who go rogue. When a mysterious, powerful relic is stolen, Inquisitor Takeru is tasked to retrieve it.

The magic military academy setting with students honing special powers provides plenty of parallels to Wise Man's Grandchild. Takeru also hides his true magical skills like Shin, a concept that will appeal to fans of the title.

8) Demon King Daimao

Demon King Daimao (Image via Artland)

Akuto Sai transfers to Constant Magick Academy hoping to become a high priest, but a fortune teller predicts he will become a Demon King. As Akuto gains magic powers far greater than his peers, he must cope with their fear of his potential future.

The protagonist gaining unexpected and feared magical strength will remind viewers of Wise Man's Grandchild and make for an interesting watch. Akuto's struggles to use his newfound power effectively mirror Shin's restraint.

9) The 8th son? Are you kidding me?

The 8th son? Are you kidding me? (Image via SynergySP, Shin-Ei Animation)

After being mysteriously reborn into a new magical world as the eighth son of a minor noble, Wilk aims to escape his lackluster fate by honing his newfound healing and spatial magic powers, surpassing his siblings.

Fans of Wise Man’s Grandchild will appreciate watching another ordinary man being reborn into a fantasy world and rising above his station thanks to immense magical growth. Wilk's training to control his strength like Shin will add to the appeal of the title, and his unique abilities will bring a fresh twist to the reincarnation theme.

10) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Mushoku Tensei follows a 34-year-old NEET who dies and gets reincarnated into a fantasy world as Rudeus Greyrat, who is determined to live his new life to the fullest. He aims to use his second chance to apply all his knowledge to master magic, combat skills, and more.

Like Wise Man's Grandchild, this show features a protagonist reborn into a magical realm who stands above others in terms of mastery of abilities. Rudeus' enrollment at a magical academy also leads to entertaining new encounters and rivalries for fans to enjoy. The mature themes will also appeal to fans of Wise Man’s Grandchild.

Conclusion

With their overpowered yet responsible protagonists, school competitions, and enthralling magical worlds, shows like The Irregular at Magic High School, Chrome Shelled Regios, AntiMagic Academy, and will be sure to captivate the attention of fans of Wise Man’s Grandchild.

