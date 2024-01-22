The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 confirms production

Monday, January 22, 2024 saw Kadokawa officially announce the production of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 anime series, also releasing a key visual alongside the news. While the key visual is relatively plain, it does suggest an almost cataclysmic set of events for the coming season, with the only “character” visible being what appears to be a dragon flying.

The announcement of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4’s production didn’t specify its returning cast and staff members, but several prior cast and staff celebrated the news online. This includes the series’ former director, as well as key cast members from the previous seasons, suggesting a return for those who shared these messages.

The announcement of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4’s production also did not offer any insight as to when the new season will be released, even as a yearly window. However, given the relatively quick turnaround time previous seasons have had, it’s expected that this information will be announcing sometime in the second half of 2024.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4’s production announcement seemingly confirms returning cast, staff

While there were no official announcements made for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4’s cast or staff, the aforementioned congratulatory messages serve as good evidence. Intriguingly, the only member of staff to share a message was director Hitoshi Haga, who served as an episode director in the first season and the overall director of the third.

Cast members who shared messages include Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Rina Hidaka, Natsuko Hara, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Makoto Takahashi, Yoshitaka Yamaya, Sarah Emi Birdcutt, Ami Koshimizu, Kohei Amasaki, and Maria Naganawa. They play Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, Filo, Rishia Ivyred, Ren Amaki, Motoyasu Kitamura, Itsuki Kawasumi, Myne, Nadia, Fohl, Atla, and S’yne respectively.

The anime series first premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019, running for a total of 25 episodes in its first season. This was followed by a 13-episode second season and a 12-episode third season, which began airing in April 2022 and October 2023, respectively. All three seasons were streamed internationally by Crunchyroll on a weekly basis as they aired in Japan.

The series serves as a television anime adaptation of author Aneko Yusagi and illustrator Seira Minami’s original light novel series. One Peace Books releases both the light novels and mangaka Aiya Kyu’s manga adaptation in English, describing the light novels’ first volume as follows:

“Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!”

