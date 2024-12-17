10 most anticipated Winter 2025 anime, ranked

With the current season a few days from its conclusion, the highly anticipated Winter 2025 anime season is also a few days away from its arrival. Where the current season majority consisted of new anime series, the Winter 2025 anime season could be considered a 'season of sequels' given how the most anticipated series from this season include sequels.

While the most famous anticipated Winter 2025 anime series include Solo Leveling season 2 and Sakamoto Days, there are a lot of other ones too which fans should keep their tabs on as soon as they premiere. So, this article will compile 10 of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime series that combine hype, promise, and hope of success among anime fans.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2, Sakamoto Days, and 8 of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime series

10) I May Be a Guild Receptionist But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time (January 11, 2025)

Alina as seen in the anime trailers (Image via CloverWorks)

While not the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime series, but still one that might develop a fandom of its own, I May Be a Guild Receptionist But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time is an action-comedy series combining some of the best anime tropes. The series will be animated by the animation studio CloverWorks, which assures great animation quality.

The series follows the story of Alina Clover the female protagonist who joins a guild as its receptionist, hoping to enjoy a good life. However, her life turns to shambles in reality as adventurers of her guild face difficulty in beating monsters. So, Alina decides to take care of the monsters, while keeping her identity a secret.

9) I'm Getting Married To a Girl I Hate in My Class (January 3, 2025)

Akane as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio Gokumi and AkaZ)

I'm Getting Married To a Girl I Hate in My Class is one of the few most anticipated Winter 2025 Anime series that is not a sequel. Judging from the series' trailers, everything regarding it might work out even though its animation studio isn't a well-known one. Moreover, one of the spotlights of this series is its voice casting, comprising industry professionals.

The anime is a rom-com series featuring the story of Saito Houjo, a high school prodigy, who gets annoyed by his classmate Akane Sakuramori, his biggest rival in studies. Their lives take a big turn after their elders announce their marriage and now these two have to live together, sharing each other's burden.

8) Fate/Strange Fake (December 31, 2024)

The anime cast as seen in the poster (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A spin-off series of the Fate franchise, Fate/Strange Fake is the adaptation of a light novel series carrying the same story as the source. Even though it isn't adapted by studio Ufotable (known for adapting Fate anime adaptations), its animation studio, A-1 Pictures, might also take the series to new heights making it one of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime series.

The anime is an action-fantasy one taking place in Snowfield America after the Third Holy Grail War. After creating a fake Holy Grail, the US organization launched a war without the Saber class and with bizarre heroes due to their fake Holy Grail. Amidst all this commotion, Faldeus and Rohngall infiltrate the country to look at what this new Holy Grail war might be.

7) Honey Lemon Soda (January 9, 2025)

Uka and Kai as seen in the anime trailers (Image via J.C.Staff)

One of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime romance series that doesn't blend comedy with it, Honey Lemon Soda is the anime adaptation of a popular manga series. This highly anticipated Winter 2025 anime series has been on the list of romance-genre fans since its announcement and its premiere might be a treat for such fans.

Following the tale of Uka Ishimori, a girl famous for freezing before people due to her anti-social personality, she meets Kai Miura, a boy with the opposite persona. The latter encourages the former to give up her old personality and helps her become a new person. However, in this process, Uka develops feelings for Kai and things might go down a different route than what Uka was expecting.

6) The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You season 2 (January 12, 2025)

The main cast as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The sequel of the popular romcom series, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Really Really Really REALLY Love You season 2 is one of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime romcom series continuing the story of Rentarou as he aims to complete his 100-girlfriend.

With the addition of well-known voice actors in this sequel, this anime sequel might become the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime romcom series if it is consistent with its animation. Another thing to keep in account might be the pacing as introducing excessive girls would make the series rushed.

5) My Happy Marriage season 2 (January 6, 2025)

Mio and Kiyoka as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 is one of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime series, continuing the story of Mio and Kiyoka as they fight the world to stay together and honor their marriage.

While the first season could be considered 'slow-paced,' the sequel gears things up given how the series has now entered an important part of the source material (the manga). With Kinema Citrus back as the animation studio, this sequel might live up to its status as one of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime series.

4) Sakamoto Days (January 11, 2025)

Sakamoto as seen in the anime trailers (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Arguably, the most hyped and most anticipated Winter 2025 anime series, Sakamoto Days is the anime adaptation of a popular shonen manga series, of the same name, that might become a standard for future shonen anime series (just like Jujutsu Kaisen). With TMS Entertainment as the animation studio, the series promises amazing animation and dynamic fight choreography.

The anime follows the story of a hitman named Sakamoto known for his talent for assassination. However, after meeting a girl, he abandons this profession and gets married. He now lives a happy life as a convenience store clerk. However, even though he has left the hitman business, the people from his previous workplace might not let him go so easily.

3) Dr. Stone season 4 (January 9, 2025)

Xeno as seen in the anime trailers (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The third fourth and final sequel featuring the last stretch of Senku and his Science Team as they strive to expand their territory to the entire world, Dr. Stone season 4 is one of the most anticipated Winter 2025 Anime series that is set to be the sequel's first cour (as season 4 is divided into three cours).

Given the current events of the anime, the staff might need to keep the pacing steady, given how the first cour will adapt to the remaining part of the New America City Arc, which takes its time introducing the upcoming antagonist. Other than that, with the staff members being almost the same as the prequels, the series might live up to its name as one of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime.

2) The Apothecary Diaries season 2 (January 10, 2025)

Gaoshun and Jinshi as seen in the anime trailers (Image via TOHO Animation Studio and OLM)

The sequel that will see the continuation of Maomao's shenanigans inside the Imperial Castle as the official servant of Jinshi, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime series for the mystery-genre fans. Another spotlight of this sequel could be the addition of YOASOBI as the theme song artist which might take the sequel to another level.

Given the current development, the series will enter its crucial stage (as indicated by the light novel). So, the staff members need to be aware of the pacing and how they connect the loose ends from the prequels. With the official animation studio of TOHO animation returning, fans are about to have a blast with the return of The Apothecary Diaries.

1) Solo Leveling season 2 (January 2025)

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime trailers (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The return of the anime adaptation of the most popular manhwa series, Solo Leveling season 2 is the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime series continuing the journey of Sung Jinwoo who strives to become the strongest Hunter. One of the major spotlights of this sequel might be its theme songs, which will be performed by the famous J-pop artist LiSA and famous K-pop singer Felix of Stray Kids.

Although fans were expecting the adaptation of the Jeju Island arc, it might not be possible given the 13-episode count of the sequel series. However, given the trailers and everything else, the sequel would be more than just satisfying for both the manhwa and anime fans.

The anime will begin with the Red Gate incident, where we will also see Hwang Dongsoo arrive in Korea in search of Jinwoo and Jinho. Two very important members of the Shadow Army will also be inducted in this arc. Given the episode count, season 2 might cover the Retesting arc of the story. Fans can expect amazing fights and world-building from this season.

Final thoughts

While Solo Leveling season 2 might be the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime, there are chances that the hype might shift towards series like Apothecary Diaries season 2 and Sakamoto Days as they are not behind the hype either. All-in-all, this season is packed with sequels and new anime with the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime season taking the spotlight.

