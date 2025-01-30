The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4: Kenichi's true feelings teased as he rescues Primula from Shaga's bandits

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 was expected to give some focus to what Kenichi would do to keep busy while Primula and Mallow were away. Officially released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, the installment instead jumped ahead in time to the day of the pair’s return, where it was revealed Shaga kidnapped Primula.

This excitingly led The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 into a scene which seemingly confirmed Kenichi’s reciprocated feelings for Primula. Likewise, he set out to defeat Shaga and rescue her with a ragtag group, making for the series’ first true battle thus far.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 teases Kenichi’s reciprocated feelings for Primula

Brief episode recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 began a month after the previous episode. Likewise, Kenichi was expecting Mallow and Primula to return to Dahlia any day now. He decided to go by their house when they were back as rumors spread of someone being attacked nearby. Margaret then found Kenichi, as it was revealed Mallow’s caravan was attacked by Shaga’s bandits, who then kidnapped Primula and their merchandise.

Primula, meanwhile, was being tossed in jail by Shaga, who added that her beauty will have men drooling over her. He added to make sure that her “noble” takes real good care of her at least, which confused her. Mallow, meanwhile, begged Kenichi to save Mallow, who promised to do something about it.. Despite his nervousness, Kenichi seemingly realized that he had to go save Primula because he had feelings for her, though this wasn’t confirmed.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 saw Kenichi discover where Shaga’s hideout was, using Shangri-La to summon a transport vehicle. Kenichi then summoned a truck large enough to transport others, but no one wanted to fight with him. However, the bobcat Kenichi rescued then appeared, clearly intent on joining Kenichi. This in turn inspired Myaley and the others to join Kenichi in the fight.

Kenichi gives his allies modern-age weapons in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The knight whom Kenichi sold a sword to then joined up with the group also, showing off the sword he had made with the steel Kenichi sold him. The mage from the shop then asked to join, with Kenichi eventually agreeing after seeing his magical talent. Anama also asked to join, saying she can prepare food and will escape if it gets dangerous. With this, Kenichi’s team was assembled and departed after getting approval from the Adventurer’s Guild to fight Shaga.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 then shifted focus back to Primula, who was given food by Anemone. However, after realizing the child was hungry, Primula urged her to have it instead. She then tried to persuade Anemone to escape with her, expressing her confidence that help will surely come for them. Focus then returned to Kenichi and co, still making their way to Shaga’s hideout.

As the sun began setting, they set up camp and decided to eat while they could, ecstatic over how delicious and plentiful the food was. Kenichi and the group then reviewed their strategy, which fans weren’t made privy to. Anama then stayed behind with instructions to report their failure to the Adventurer’s Guild if they weren’t back within a day. Kenichi and co then began their assault, starting by scouting the enemy and their activities.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 then saw the beastfolk give Kenichi a drug which would calm his nerves since he’d never fought before. As the bandits were partying, Kenichi and co began their assault with Myaley taking out the guards out front. The old mage then cast explosion magic to destroy the castle’s gate, which also signaled their presence to Shaga and his bandits.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 then saw the beastfolk spring into action, killing as many bandits as possible before they organized. The knight also got involved here, as did the bobcat by watching Kenichi’s back and saving him. However, by this time, the bandits had become organized and prepared to fight, prompting Kenichi to summon his backhoe and begin attacking the horde of bandits with it.

Eventually, the bandits began retreating due to being completely terrified. This allowed Kenichi to break down a wall to one of the prisons, where Anemone recognized him as the god Primula said would come to help. However, Primula was being held hostage by Shaga, who threatened to kill her if Kenichi’s group didn't surrender. Kenichi then took advantage of Myaley’s exceptional hearing, coming up with a plan to save Primula which went off perfectly.

Kenichi's beastfolk allies prove invaluable to Primula's rescue in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 then saw Anemone use what appeared to be magic against Shaga, knocking him down fully. This allowed Myaley to seemingly kill him by shooting an arrow into his forehead. Kenichi then sent one of the beastfolk back to collect Anama, then gave Primula and the other female prisoners new clothes and a means of bathing themselves.

Anemone stayed by the side of Kenichi and the bobcat, prompting him to ask Primula to bathe her and use beauty scissors to cut her hair. Primula hilariously asked if they could sell the scissors, forgetting her nudity and approaching Kenichi in turn. After getting cleaned up, Anemone and Kenichi introduced themselves to each other. The episode ended by revealing a noble was behind the kidnapping as Primula and the others were now completely safe.

In summation

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 is overall an exciting episode which moves the plot forward in a significant way. Anemone is finally officially introduced, while Kenichi seemingly realizes he feels the same way for Primula that she does for him. The series also sets up another overarching antagonist in the form of whoever the noble is that requested Shaga kidnap Primula.

