My Hero Academia: Why is Mirko so exceptionally strong? Her Quirk, explained

My Hero Academia has a lot of characters who have become quite popular over the years but very few have the appeal and reach of Mirko, the Number 5 Hero. This became clear the moment the character was introduced at the end of the fourth season of the anime. She became quite notorious in the fandom, and people eventually found out that she had the strength to back her confident attitude.

Of course, this has led to a lot of My Hero Academia fans asking themselves why she is so strong as a fighter and how her Quirk can help her in battle. While having elements of a rabbit might not seem particularly useful in this kind of series, it is because of this very Quirk that Mirko is so strong.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Exploring how Mirko's Quirk makes her so strong in My Hero Academia

One of the main reasons why Mirko is so powerful in My Hero Academia, especially when it comes to hand-to-hand combat, is because of her Quirk. As most people can tell by her character design, Mirko has elements of a rabbit, which allows her to have exceptional hearing, a great ability to jump, and significant strength in her legs. These are the central aspects of her fighting style.

This was shown quite clearly when she was fighting Dr. Garaki's Nomu in his lab, with Mirko constantly jumping around and using her powerful legs to destroy the place and other creatures. That proved to be key during the first War arc since it was her heroics that prevented Tomura Shigaraki from reaching his full potential, ultimately leading to the surviving heroes being saved.

Another reason why Mirko is strong is explored in the Vigilantes spin-off series, where it is revealed that the character used to engage in street fights and, nowadays, doesn't have an agency because she prefers traveling across Japan to save people. This highlights that Mirko is one of the strongest heroes in My Hero Academia because she also has a lot of experience when it comes to fighting.

The appeal of Mirko in the series

Mirko made a very strong first impression (Image via Funimation)

As mentioned earlier, Mirko made a very strong first impression when she was introduced, displaying a great character design and a confident attitude. While she demonstrated some of her capabilities when saving Endeavor and Hawks after their fight with the High-End Nomu, it was during the first War arc that most fans began to understand what she was made of.

Mirko's exploits in Garaki's lab proved to be quite helpful for the heroes and showed how far she could go in terms of endurance in battle. While she is not a character who had a lot of relevance in the plot, she made a strong impression through her fighting skills and tenacity, which are probably some of the strongest elements she demonstrated during the entirety of the My Hero Academia manga.

This is a hero who was pushed to her absolute limits during the last couple of arcs, even going as far as to lose limbs against the likes of Shigaraki and other enemies, yet she kept going. That is one of the main reasons why a lot of fans of the series have grown fond of her since she is always pushing forward no matter the odds.

Final thoughts

The reason Mirko is so strong in the My Hero Academia series is because of her rabbit Quirk, which gives her increased strength, greater ability to jump, and stronger legs for combat. Additionally, she also has a lot of experience in street fights and has traveled across the country as a hero to help others.