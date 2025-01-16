The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2: Kenichi is given an offer he can't refuse as Primula is introduced

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 was expected to focus on Kenichi as he continued his life as a merchant in a new world. Officially released on Thursday, January 16, 2025, the latest installment did indeed highlight this aspect of his journey, yet also showed Kenichi forming genuine bonds with more characters.

Arguably the most significant of these bonds in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 is the one he makes with Mallow of the Mallow Trading Company. By partnering with Mallow, Kenichi sets himself up for a steady stream of income that gives him the profit margins needed to pursue the quiet life he desires in this new world.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 sees Kenichi’s clout continue to grow with his social circle

Brief episode recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 began with Kenichi once again working his stall in the center of Dahlia, He used his Shangri-La skill to stock some cubic zirconium and cut glass jewelry at his stall, which Anama complimented. Margaret then appeared at his stall and asked to buy a hundred clothespins. She then looked at the jewelry and asked Kenichi to put one aside for her.

Kenichi then finished out the day at his stall when the beastfolk came back, including Myaley. They smelled spices on him, and asked him to sell them. Kenichi refused to sell them some spices, but offered to treat them to a meal cooked with spices by the river outside of town. Kenichi also shared some shochu with them when they asked for booze. Anama teased him for this, but he said it’s nice to forget about life sometimes by partying.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 saw everyone make formal introductions before the beastfolk went to bathe in the river. The group then all slept outside in the fields together that night, returning to town the next day. Azalea was seemingly jealous, which didn’t bother Kenichi since he wanted to lead an uneventful life. The next day, he was approached by Margaret and her boss Primula as he set up his shop.

Primula and Margaret arrange a meeting between Mallow and Kenichi in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 (Image via East Fish Studio)

Kenichi seemed to be smitten with Primula as she walked up, with Margaret then buying the necklace and offering it to her employer. Primula then asked Kenichi to come meet her father after browsing Kenichi’s wares. Anama told him that Primula and her father were both well-liked, and well–connected in terms of trade and commerce. Primula explained that she and her father tried recreating Kenichi’s clothespins, but were unable to have the metal clasp grafted.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 then saw them arrive at Primula’s house, where Kenichi met Mallow, Primula’s father. After revealing he also had an Item Box, he asked Kenichi to become a supplier for the Mallow Trading Company. Mallow explained a desire to both do business fairly with Kenichi rather than resell his product, and prevent his competitor’s from signing him to an exclusivity contract.

Mallow’s additional words on the matter seemingly resonated with Kenichi, who agreed to sell them for 50% of the retail cost. Mallow thought he wouldn’t agree to this at first, but Kenichi did due to the massive profit margins he’d still maintain for himself. He then signed a contract with them, handing over several products he had which netted him a sizable payday. This allowed his wealth to grow to the point where he could buy a house for himself.

Likewise, The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 then saw him return to the woods he was first summoned in to set up his house. Azalea showed concern for him, but Kenichi assured he wouldn’t stray far from the city’s walls. He then cleared out the flora in the area with some powered gardening tools and mixed two-stroke gasoline he got off Shangri-La. He first cleared a road from the shrubbery before chopping down trees.

However, the trees were too large for him to store, forcing him to chop them up into smaller sizes before storing them. This was followed by a day of removing the stumps he had left behind from the trees cut down. However, lamenting all the manual labor he was doing, he bought a used backhoe for 1.2 million yen, instantly regretting the decision at first. However, he immediately realized that he had no way of getting diesel for the engine.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 saw him decide to use camping lamp oil and some additives to create a substitute adjacent to kerosene. While bathing that night, Kenichi realized he needed to do something about the insects biting him. He decided to go to a shop Azalea recommended to buy a bug-repellant magic stone, telling Anama about meeting the mage shopkeeper the next day.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 continues to slowly build towards Anemone's introduction (Image via East Fish Studio)

She said Kenichi will be happy he made friends with him, before pointing out the wanted poster of Shaga, the leader of the area’s bandits. Focus then shifted to the young girl seemingly called Anemone who appeared at the end of the last episode. Someone appeared to have bought her and several other girls/women.

However, the wagon they were all riding in was then ambushed by Shaga’s group of bandits, with focus shifting to Kenichi using his backhoe. The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 ended with Kenichi celebrating his progress so far, but needing to replenish his funds in order to progress further.

In summation

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 is overall an exciting installment which makes significant progress in Kenichi’s personal goals. Likewise, new characters are being continuously introduced, which could lead Kenichi to a point where he has enough influence to compete with the spice syndicates. This seems especially likely since these groups appear to be the series’ primary antagonistic presence so far.

