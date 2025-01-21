Who is Sung Jinwoo's father in Solo Leveling? Everything to know about Sung Il-hwan

Solo Leveling was one of the coolest anime of 2024, and for good reason. Since its beginning, the anime has given fans many feel-good moments and countless action scenes. Solo Leveling is also filled with unforgettable characters, from the suave protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, to his quirky but relatable sidekick, Yoo Jinho.

Even the minor characters are not left out, as every single one sticks in fans' minds. Kim Chul and Hwang Dongsoo are minor characters whose actions move the plot efficiently. Another minor character who barely receives any hype from fans but still retains a lot of importance in the story is Sung Jin-Woo’s father, Sung Il-Hwan.

Sung Il-Hwan is a former hunter who disappeared in a dungeon and was missing for years. He returns when Sung Jin-Woo reawakens and has an altercation with Hwang Dongsoo. His mysterious nature has led many fans to ask who Sung Il-Hwan is.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Who is Sung Il-Hwan?

Sung Il-Hwan after Sung Jin-Woo uses the Cup of Reincarnation (Image via D&C Media)

Sung Il-Hwan is the father of Solo Leveling’s main character, Sung Jin-Woo. Before the appearance of Gates, Sung Il-Hwan was a firefighter who fell in love with a woman named Park Kyung-Hye and married her. According to his wife, Sung Il-Hwan loved helping people, and this was a trait she loved about him.

When the gates first opened, Sung Il-Hwan was one of the first people to become hunters. Due to a lack of a ranking system, Sung Il-Hwan remained unknown throughout the series, but judging from the feats he pulled off later in the series, Sung Il-Hwan is a National Level Hunter.

Ten years before the events of Solo Leveling, Sung Il-Hwan goes on a raid and gets trapped in a dungeon. He remains in that dungeon for the next ten years before he gets out after coming to an agreement with the Rulers. The Rulers saved his life, granted him their powers, and entrusted him with killing the Shadow Monarch, Sung Jin-Woo.

His disappearance leads the family to presume his death and for Sung Jin-Woo to become a hunter. Park Kyung-Hye also becomes sick after his disappearance, making Sung Jin-Woo the family's sole provider.

Sung Il-Hwan abilities in Solo Leveling

Ruler’s Authority

Due to him being a vessel of the Rulers, he can also use Ruler's authority (Image via D&C Media)

Sung Il-Hwan can use Ruler’s Authority, a telekinesis-based ability only National Level Hunters can use. He can use this ability to control and move objects. Another person who has used this ability in Solo Leveling is Thomas Andre, who used it in his battle with Sung Jin-Woo.

Enhanced strength

Sung Il-Hwan is the second strongest character in Solo Leveling (Image via D&C Media)

Sung Il-Hwan is physically capable of going toe-to-toe with Monarchs. When Rakan and Siliad are about to kill Sung Jin-Woo, he stops the two Monarchs and makes Rakan flee. When he faces Hwang Dongsoo, Sung Il-Hwan beats the S-Ranker, heavily damaging the surrounding areas.

Super speed and agility

He is one of the fastest characters in the entire Solo Leveling (Image via D&C Media)

Most hunters already possess super speed, but not at the level of Sung Il-Hwan. Due to him being a vessel of the Rulers, his abilities are beyond that of National Level Hunters. He could easily dodge attacks by Rakan and Siliad and even launch high-speed attacks of his own.

Stealth

Sung Il-Hwan is capable of remaining undetected in any environment (Image via D&C Media)

This is one ability Sung Il-Hwan possesses that many hunters in Solo Leveling do not. He is capable of making himself undetectable in the area he is in. He does this by erasing his presence. This ability is so effective that it works against Monarchs.

Final thoughts

Though Sung Il-Hwan spends most of his time in the background, the mystery of his character leaves fans constantly guessing who he is. When he was discovered to be Sung Jin-Woo’s father, the mystery he held was replaced by excitement.

Fans want to know where he has been all this while. Fans also want a relationship between Jin-Woo and his father, but those expectations don’t come to life. Due to him straining his body with the Rulers ability, he loses his life. However, he is reunited with Sung Jin-Woo for a brief moment.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback